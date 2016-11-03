Trunkations

Ames Pyramid Now A Landmark

November 3, 2016

Ames Brothers Pyramid.

The U.S. Secretary of the Interior, and the National Park Service Director, have jointly announced that the Ames Brothers Pyramid has been designated a National Historic Landmark. It was one of ten new inductees, which a press release described as, “historic properties of exceptional value to the nation.”

Judging the value of the Landmark list is difficult, but we assume it means that the Pyramid — which sits out in the sagebrush of Wyoming — will be funneled some government money for upkeep, and probably makes it more difficult for a rancher to tear it down.

There are far fewer National Historic Landmarks than sights on the National Register of Historic Places. The Ames Brothers Pyramid joins an exclusive club of Roadside-worthy destinations also deemed Landmark-worthy, including Lucy the Elephant, the X-10 Nuclear Reactor, and Graceland.

We skimmed through the National Historic Landmark list and found a surprising number of tourist attraction submarines, but no other pyramids.

RoadsideAmerica.com Team Field Report

Ames Brothers Pyramid

Address:
Monument Road, Buford, WY
Directions:
I-80 exit 329. The top of it is visible to the south when driving west, a mile or so before the exit. Turn south onto Vedauwoo Rd, then left onto Monument Rd. Follow two miles to the pyramid.
Hours:
Daylight hours. Climbing is strictly prohibited. (Call to verify)
Phone:
307-777-6323
Admission:
Free
RA Rates:
Major Fun
More Sightings