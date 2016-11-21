Trunkations

One Log House To Transcend Its One Loggedness

November 21, 2016

One Log House

The new proprietors of the Famous One Log House, a vintage tree-home along California’s Redwood Highway — land of the Drive-Thru Trees — want to diversify the flora of their plant-based attraction.

According to an article in the North Coast Journal newspaper, the new (and young) owners hope to embrace the recent passage of Prop 64, legalizing recreational marijuana in California, by opening a “testing lab” for cannabis at the Famous One Log House, as well as an Amsterdam-style weed cafe.

The article notes that this is not the kind of “tacky crap” that would upset the locals, such as “Bigfoot holding a bong.”

Bigfoot holding a bong doesn’t sound bad to us, of course. And the Famous One Log House already sits at a strip of tourist-optimized businesses, including its own large gift shop and cafe filled with Bigfoot t-shirts, redwood log clocks, and other Avenue of the Giants bric a brac. A Pressed Penny machine offers to distort a patron’s pocket change into elongated One Log House currency.

One Log House Pressed Penny
Pressed Penny machine

As to the log itself, perhaps it will be preserved as is, with rustic decor and historical items inside creating the atmosphere of mid-20th century hollow tree lifestyles. Pot in the weed cafe will be more accessible, but what about the One Log House, which is currently highly regulated?

Access is restricted to visitors who pay its $1 entrance fee; the security lock on the One Log House door requires tapping in the day’s secret key code. 

Stoners will have to navigate from the gift shop cafe cash register, along the porch past other distracting, brightly hued shops; then ignore gaps between parked cars that lead into Highway 1’s speeding traffic, then walk up the ramp to the One Log House, without forgetting the secret string of numbers. And without spending too much time along the way at the Penny Pressing machine.

Key Code sign.

Once inside the log, cannabis customers experience the dark and cramped but soothing embrace of its circular rooms. If that isn’t their trip, other attractions beckon next door — the Grandfather Tree, Paul Bunyan, and a wood-carved bear holding a soft-serve ice cream cone.

Famous One Log House

One Log House Espresso & Gifts

Address:
705 US Hwy 101, Garberville, CA
Directions:
One Log House Espresso & Gifts, just south of Richardson Grove State Park on US 101 (Redwood Hwy).
Hours:
Daily 8-7, off-season 7:30-5:30. (Call to verify)
Phone:
707-247-3717
Admission:
$1.
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
