Trunkations

Canadian Potato Museum on Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island in Canada is known as “the cradle of Confederation.” it’s a pastoral place that has only 0.1 percent of Canada’s land but produces 25 percent of its potatoes.

So it was shocking news when Canada’s National Observer reported several examples of Prince Edward Island simply being left off of Canada’s maps: on t-shirts, on a big wall display in Vancouver International Airport, and even on a feature map in the Canadian Automobile Association’s magazine.

It was all extra-embarrassing for Canada because 2017 is the country’s 150th birthday and is expected to be a big year for tourism.

Admittedly, Prince Edward Island has never been #1 on the travel go-to lists of most Americans. But it is part of America, and it is one of Canada’s only 13 provinces and territories.

Optimus Prime on Prince Edward Island

And despite being impossible to find on some maps, Prince Edward Island is a bona-fide travel destination, with a number of Roadside-worthy attractions, such as its outsider art Bottle Houses, a 21-foot-tall Optimus Prime, a full-size replica Space Shuttle, and, of course, the Canadian Potato Museum.

The National Observer story concludes that most Prince Edward Islanders are proud of their overlooked province, and quotes one, the woman who discovered the t-shirts, saying, “Maybe we shouldn’t tell anybody, or they’ll all show up.”

