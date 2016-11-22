Trunkations Road trip news, rants, and ruminations by the Editors of RoadsideAmerica.com



Dalton Stevens, who said he never did get much sleep, now has gone to his eternal rest.

Dalton became known as “The Button King” for his obsessive hobby of gluing and sewing buttons onto every available surface — his way, he said, to pass the hours he would otherwise have wasted when he couldn’t fall asleep. His artwork was so admired that he opened the Button King Museum next to his house, where he would greet visitors and often serenade them with his original button songs. Because of his insomnia, the museum had no set hours; visitors could find Dalton at work by day or night.

Dalton (1930-2016) passed away on November 21. He vowed that his Button Museum would remain open forever, although its fate remains uncertain at the moment — it certainly won’t be the same without Dalton there. He was a rare folk artist who had the forethought to create not only his own custom coffin but his own custom hearse as well, embellished with “FINAL LAP” in big red buttons.

RoadsideAmerica.com Team Field Report Button King Museum Address: 55 Joe Dority Rd, Bishopville, SC Directions: I-20 exit 108. Drive north, then turn right onto Camden Hwy/Hwy 34. Drive four miles. Turn left onto Johnson Pond Rd/CR-41. Drive one mile. Bear right onto Joe Dority Rd, and look for the museum sign on the left. Hours: Nov. 21, 2016: RIP Dalton Stevens. Museum future uncertain. Admission: Donations accepted. Status: In Transition Save to Save to My Sights

