Trunkations

Road trip news, rants, and ruminations by the Editors of RoadsideAmerica.com



« | Main | »

Sleep Well, Button King (1930-2016)

November 22, 2016

Button CoffinDalton Stevens, who said he never did get much sleep, now has gone to his eternal rest.

Dalton became known as “The Button King” for his obsessive hobby of gluing and sewing buttons onto every available surface — his way, he said, to pass the hours he would otherwise have wasted when he couldn’t fall asleep. His artwork was so admired that he opened the Button King Museum next to his house, where he would greet visitors and often serenade them with his original button songs. Because of his insomnia, the museum had no set hours; visitors could find Dalton at work by day or night.

Dalton (1930-2016) passed away on November 21. He vowed that his Button Museum would remain open forever, although its fate remains uncertain at the moment — it certainly won’t be the same without Dalton there. He was a rare folk artist who had the forethought to create not only his own custom coffin but his own custom hearse as well, embellished with “FINAL LAP” in big red buttons.

Button Hearse

Sections: Attraction News No Comments »

RoadsideAmerica.com Team Field Report

Button King Museum

Address:
55 Joe Dority Rd, Bishopville, SC
Directions:
I-20 exit 108. Drive north, then turn right onto Camden Hwy/Hwy 34. Drive four miles. Turn left onto Johnson Pond Rd/CR-41. Drive one mile. Bear right onto Joe Dority Rd, and look for the museum sign on the left.
Hours:
Nov. 21, 2016: RIP Dalton Stevens. Museum future uncertain.
Admission:
Donations accepted.
Status:
In Transition
Save to My Sights

More on Button King Museum

Discussion

If you have an attraction tip rather than a comment relating to this post, please Submit a Tip instead.

Comments will be closed on March 22, 2017.


About Trunkations

Recent Posts

Archives



Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!

December 22, 2016

My Sights

Map and Plan Your Own Roadside Adventure

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

Glore Psychiatric Museum, St. Joseph, Missouri (Dec 19-25, 2016)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings