Airplane Gas Station

Powell, Tennessee

Built by brothers Henry and Elmer Nickle in 1929 (Elmer loved airplanes). By the early 2000s the Airplane Gas Station was abandoned and about to be bulldozed. A local group pledged to restore it, leading to a decade-long project that ended with the attachment of a replacement propeller in 2017. It's now a barber shop, where visitors can have the unique experience of having their hair cut in a former gas station that looks like an airplane.