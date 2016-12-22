Squirrel Cage Jail.
Crazed, self-harming convicts would stick their arms and legs through the bars as the Squirrel Cage Jail turned.

Squirrel Cage Jail

Field review by the editors.

Council Bluffs, Iowa

Council Bluffs was a lawless place in the 1880s, but the taxpayers of Pottawattamie County refused to pay for a conventional, expensive jail. Instead, technology offered a cheap solution: a "human rotary" that could be staffed by one guard with a gun.

Squirrel Cage Jail.
Model of the jail, viewed from above, shows ten pie-slice-shaped cells.

Known as the Squirrel Cage Jail (a name supposedly inspired by the city's population of black squirrels), it was a giant metal drum stacked with three floors of pie-slice-shaped cells, housed inside a building with steel-lined walls. There was only one door, and the jailer used a crank to spin the cells around to let prisoners in and out.

"It was a 19th century marvel, a brilliant idea," said Ryan Roenfeld, past president of the Historical Society of Pottawattamie County that now owns the jail. "You didn't have to pay many people to watch a lot of prisoners."

Unfortunately, the idea was better than the jail, whose turntable gears kept jamming. It was judged "pretty much a failure" by the local newspaper in 1887, only two years after it opened.

Squirrel Cage Jail.
Dummy of mass killer Jake Byrd, bedridden in the jail infirmary after someone snapped off his murder ax.

Eighteen rotary jails were built during their brief heyday, and the Squirrel Cage was the biggest of them all. That was its problem. The drum weighed 45 tons empty, balanced on a three-foot-square base that kept shifting in unstable soil. Ryan took us to the top of the cage, which is suspended from a single iron beam, to show us its emergency access hatch. "I have never known anybody crazy enough to climb down that," said Ryan, although one desperate prisoner did climb up it, discovered it didn't lead outside, and had to wake the jailer to let him back into his cell.

Squirrel Cage Jail.
Prisoners on the upper level leaned through the bars to scratch graffiti into the ceiling.

Part of what made the Squirrel Cage Jail so uniquely bad -- aside from the horrible din of its rotating drum, and the risk of starvation if it jammed for too long -- was its inability to segregate inmates. Prostitutes and chicken thieves were housed with rapists and killers. Gilbert Ranfeldt was jailed for writing a $1.50 check that bounced. Jake Bird, at the other extreme, ax-murdered as many as 50 people.

Charles Noel Brown, another Squirrel Cage veteran, went on a "three-day drunken murder spree" according to Ryan and became the last man hanged in Iowa. His noose from 1962 is proudly displayed in a Squirrel Cage Jail showcase.

Broken arms and legs were routine for prisoners who mistakenly -- or deliberately -- stuck their limbs through their cell bars as the cage spun. "Some people would go crazy in here and do anything to get out," said Ryan. One prisoner, Willie Brown, killed himself trying to get a medical transfer by eating glass.

The Squirrel Cage Jail was the most frequently condemned building in Council Bluffs -- but the taxpayers, who had barely paid for one jail, refused to pay for another. "It was cheaper to just keep it going," said Ryan, and so it did, year after year. In 1960 the Fire Marshall permanently disabled the drum after it took two days to reach the corpse of a prisoner who'd died his cell. The inmates were turned loose to wander the jail's surrounding corridors.

"In its last years it was just a free-for-all," said Ryan, who pointed to several patched holes in the walls where convicts tunneled to freedom while the lone guard sat in his office, watching TV.

Squirrel Cage Jail.
Emergency access hatch at the top of the cage, which hangs from a single iron beam.

In late 1969 the jail was declared "unfit for human habitation" and its inmates were removed to other prisons. Historical Society members stood in front of bulldozers to prevent the Squirrel Cage Jail from being demolished. If one good thing can be said about the citizens of Pottawattamie County, it's that their cheapness preserved the jail just long enough for it to be recognized as something worth saving.

Today the Squirrel Cage Jail is open for tours, paranormal investigations, and overnight fundraiser lock-ins. Ryan is proud that it's as grungy and horrible as the day it closed, not cleaned-up and sanitized like a smaller rotary jail in Indiana. "Theirs is very sterile; ours is much more interesting," he said.

The terror stink of cut-rate 19th century criminal justice still lingers in the Squirrel Cage Jail. "It's the kind of place where you've still got to watch your step," said Ryan. "We've had people walk in here and get creeped so bad they turn around and walk right back out."

Squirrel Cage Jail

Address:
226 Pearl St., Council Bluffs, IA
Directions:
From Hwy 192/S. 6th St. turn east onto 5th Ave. Drive one block. Turn left (north) onto Pearl St., then first left into parking lot. You'll see the red brick jail next to the north end of the parking lot.
Hours:
Summer M-Sa 11-4; off-season by appt. (Call to verify)
Phone:
712-323-2509
Admission:
Adults $7, plus parking
RA Rates:
Major Fun
Save to My Sights

More on Squirrel Cage Jail

Nearby Offbeat Places

Union Pacific Railroad MuseumUnion Pacific Railroad Museum, Council Bluffs, IA - < 1 mi.
Black Angel of Iowa #2Black Angel of Iowa #2, Council Bluffs, IA - < 1 mi.
Spiky ViaductSpiky Viaduct, Council Bluffs, IA - < 1 mi.
In the region:
Bronze Statue of Chef Boyardee, Omaha, NE - 4 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in Iowa

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in Iowa.

Explore Thousands of Unique Roadside Landmarks!

Strange and amusing destinations in the US and Canada are our specialty. Start here.
Use RoadsideAmerica.com's Attraction Maps to plan your next road trip.

December 22, 2016

My Sights

Map and Plan Your Own Roadside Adventure

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

Iowa Latest Tips and Stories

Latest Visitor Tips

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

Glore Psychiatric Museum, St. Joseph, Missouri (Dec 19-25, 2016)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings

Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!
RoadsideAmerica.com Hotel & Motel Finder

Special online rates for hotels & motels.

Nearby Hotels and Motels, Council Bluffs, Iowa

Nightly rates found:

Find Hotels Near:

Book Online Now

 