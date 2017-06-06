Futuro: UFO-Shaped House

Milton, Delaware

The Futuro was prefabricated, flying saucer-shaped home designed in 1968 by Finnish architect Matti Suuronen, who believed that it could be mass-produced to solve the world's housing shortage. Only 96 were made. Delaware has two: one in Houston, and this one in Milton.

The Milton Futuro, which looks as if it had just landed, stands at the edge of an airfield tarmac, an empty and windswept place on a cloudy day. The saucer could use a power-wash of its lower half, but it's otherwise in good shape.

In August 2016 the New Castle News Journal interviewed "Rich," the Futuro's tenant, who said that the house can be noisy inside when it rains, but that he really enjoyed living in it. He also said that the Futuro, which is only 26 feet wide, has very little closet space. "One tends not to acquire too much." The keys to the Futuro, provided by the landlord (who was a Futuro dealer in the 1970s), are labeled, "Space Ship."