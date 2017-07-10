Stephen King's House

Bangor, Maine

If you're a big fan of Stephen King, and want to meet other King zealots, just stand in front of his house. It's one of the most photographed-from-the-street celebrity homes in America, trailing perhaps only Graceland.

King, who paints a vivid picture of his home state of Maine in much of his fiction, moved into this house in 1980. The 19th century Victorian mansion is on Bangor's nicest historic block, where sawmill barons lived in the city's lumbering heyday. In addition to it looking like a classic Gothic haunted house, King surrounded the property with a spiky iron fence with a spiderweb front gate topped by two iron bats. King has said that he doesn't like visitors, but his desire to live in a horror cliche of a house has created the perfect photo backdrop for his fans.

If you're hoping to glimpse King during a visit at Halloween, you won't. He makes it a point to be out of town during that holiday, and spends the cold weather months at one of his other homes in warmer latitudes.