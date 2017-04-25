



A&W Root Beer Family

Hillsboro, Oregon

When A&W Root Beer began erecting fiberglass Burger Family statues in 1963 -- Papa Burger, Mama Burger, Teen Burger, and Baby Burger -- it was just a promotion for its new four-size hamburger menu.

The company couldn't have imagined that, twenty years later, the Burger Family of Hillsboro, Oregon, would be designated a "Cultural Resource" by the town's Planning Commission, and that ten years after that the Family would be restored (by the Hilhi Art Club) and given a special landscaped place of honor in front of the town's recreation center (by the Tualatin Valley Garden Club), as well as their own bronze information plaque, just as if they were real works of public art.

Which, now that A&W no longer sells Family-branded burgers, they are.





The plaque notes that Teen Burger was adopted into the Family in 1996 from another A&W, after the original Hillsboro Teen went missing (We'd received a tip then that he'd been stolen by local high school punks and dumped in a local lake).

Close inspection of the statues shows that they are now firmly bolted to the ground. They've also stood longer in Hillsboro as Cultural Resources than they did selling hamburgers.

There's only one flaw in the Family's ennoblement: though they smile bravely, they have been cruelly positioned to stare directly at a pair of Golden Arches of a McDonald's across the street!