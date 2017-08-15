



Slug Bug Ranch

Conway, Texas

Slug Bug Ranch -- also known as Bug Ranch, Bug Farm, and Buggy Farm -- was created in 2002. The five wrecked Volkswagen Beetles, buried hood-down in the ground, were the idea of the Crutchfield family, who owned the Longhorn Trading Post and Rattlesnake Ranch next door.

It began when a huge corporate Travel Plaza was built on the opposite side of the Crutchfield's interstate exit. They figured they could stay in business if they could siphon away traffic with something eye-catching and engaging. Slug Bug Ranch seemed a natural choice: a parody of the popular Cadillac Ranch, 35 miles west. At the time, the Beetle wrecks were painted a pristine bright yellow, and a sign next to them encouraged, "Sign a Bug."

The Crutchfield's were right about one thing: Slug Bug Ranch has proved popular as an attraction. Unfortunately, it flopped as a business plan, and the Trading Post closed only a year after it was built. Its advanced state of decay is a testament to the vigorous love it has endured from Route 66 travelers, who have felt free to modify the abandoned artwork with spray paint and whatever crowbars, hammers, blowtorches, etc. they apparently carry in their vehicles.