Slug Bug Ranch.
Texas weather is harmless compared to Slug Bug Ranch's fans.

Slug Bug Ranch

Field review by the editors.

Conway, Texas

Slug Bug Ranch -- also known as Bug Ranch, Bug Farm, and Buggy Farm -- was created in 2002. The five wrecked Volkswagen Beetles, buried hood-down in the ground, were the idea of the Crutchfield family, who owned the Longhorn Trading Post and Rattlesnake Ranch next door.

Slug Bug Ranch.

It began when a huge corporate Travel Plaza was built on the opposite side of the Crutchfield's interstate exit. They figured they could stay in business if they could siphon away traffic with something eye-catching and engaging. Slug Bug Ranch seemed a natural choice: a parody of the popular Cadillac Ranch, 35 miles west. At the time, the Beetle wrecks were painted a pristine bright yellow, and a sign next to them encouraged, "Sign a Bug."

Slug Bug Ranch.

The Crutchfield's were right about one thing: Slug Bug Ranch has proved popular as an attraction. Unfortunately, it flopped as a business plan, and the Trading Post closed only a year after it was built. Its advanced state of decay is a testament to the vigorous love it has endured from Route 66 travelers, who have felt free to modify the abandoned artwork with spray paint and whatever crowbars, hammers, blowtorches, etc. they apparently carry in their vehicles.

Slug Bug Ranch

Address:
I-40, Conway, TX
Directions:
East of Amarillo on I-40, exit 96, southwest corner.
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
Save to My Sights

More on Slug Bug Ranch

Nearby Offbeat Places

Six-Shooter BarbecuesSix-Shooter Barbecues, Panhandle, TX - < 1 mi.
Stoner Patriot Peace Garden of All FaithsStoner Patriot Peace Garden of All Faiths, Amarillo, TX - 10 mi.
Groom Cross: Titanic Texas TributeGroom Cross: Titanic Texas Tribute, Groom, TX - 15 mi.
In the region:
Huge Pair of Legs, Amarillo, TX - 31 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in Texas

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in Texas.

Explore Thousands of Unique Roadside Landmarks!

Strange and amusing destinations in the US and Canada are our specialty. Start here.
Use RoadsideAmerica.com's Attraction Maps to plan your next road trip.

August 15, 2017

My Sights

My Sights

Save Cool Vacation Destinations!

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

Texas Latest Tips and Stories

Latest Visitor Tips

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

Crystal Shrine Grotto, Memphis, Tennessee (Aug 14-20, 2017)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings

Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!
RoadsideAmerica.com Hotel & Motel Finder

Special online rates for hotels & motels.

Nearby Hotels and Motels, Conway, Texas

Nightly rates found:

Book Online Now

 

Favorite Quirky City Sights