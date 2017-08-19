Rubik's Cube.

World's Largest Rubik's Cube

Field review by the editors.

Knoxville, Tennessee

The World's Largest Rubik's Cube stood at the entrance to the Hungarian Pavilion at the 1982 Knoxville World's Fair, which was best known for its iconic Sunsphere. The Cube, ten feet high and 1,200 pounds, constantly changed its color patterns thanks to a complex set of hidden motors. When the Fair closed no one in Knoxville knew what to do with the Cube, and it eventually wound up rusting beneath a freeway overpass. This dereliction of civic duty was exposed by the local newspaper, and the embarrassed city then had the Cube restored, repaired, and moved indoors for the Fair's 25th anniversary in 2007. It's still there, but the motors have broken again, and apparently no one in Knoxville is currently ashamed enough to fix them.

World's Largest Rubik's Cube

Address:
525 Henley St., Knoxville, TN
Directions:
Inside the downtown Holiday Inn. Enter parking lot on the north side of Clinch Ave., just west of its intersection with Henley St. Park in front, in the 15 min. check-in spaces. Enter, walk straight past the check in desk, go down a short flight of steps, then turn right. You'll see the Cube straight ahead, next to the cafe/gift shop.
Phone:
865-522-5669
Save to My Sights

More on World's Largest Rubik's Cube

Nearby Offbeat Places

The SunsphereThe Sunsphere, Knoxville, TN - < 1 mi.
Doomed Rachmaninoff - Last ConcertDoomed Rachmaninoff - Last Concert, Knoxville, TN - < 1 mi.
Rowing Man Sculpture - OarsmanRowing Man Sculpture - Oarsman, Knoxville, TN - < 1 mi.
In the region:
Centaur of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN - < 1 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in Tennessee

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in Tennessee.

Explore Thousands of Unique Roadside Landmarks!

Strange and amusing destinations in the US and Canada are our specialty. Start here.
Use RoadsideAmerica.com's Attraction Maps to plan your next road trip.

August 19, 2017

My Sights

My Sights

Create and Save Your Own Crazy Road Trip!

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

Tennessee Latest Tips and Stories

Latest Visitor Tips

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

Crystal Shrine Grotto, Memphis, Tennessee (Aug 14-20, 2017)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings

Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!
RoadsideAmerica.com Hotel & Motel Finder

Special online rates for hotels & motels.

Nearby Hotels and Motels, Knoxville, Tennessee

Nightly rates found:

Find Hotels Near:

Book Online Now

 

Favorite Quirky City Sights