Field review by the editors.

New Castle, Indiana

Corey the Ice House Giant was one of several identical gas station goliaths that stood outside Marathon Oil service stations in the 1960s. The Marathon logo was on the giant's cap and the jacket, with the name "Corey" on his left shoulder barely visible under subsequent layers of paint. The outline of the gas station that stood next to this fiberglass giant can still be seen, although the only surviving building in the vicinity now is the Ice House Tavern.

The Ice House Giant is remodeled from an earlier lapel-clutching Uncle Sam statue seen elsewhere in Indiana. The sculptors kept Uncle Sam's long hair and sideburns (but dyed them black), removed the soul patch chin beard, and replaced the red-white-and-blue stovepipe hat with a hydrocephalus-sized baseball cap.

Corey has a famous Indiana twin in Montpelier, who briefly appeared in the opening credits of the early seasons of the TV series Parks and Recreation.

Old Ice House Tavern

Address:
1550 Walnut St., New Castle, IN
Directions:
Ice House Tavern. Near the corner of S. 16th and Indiana Ave.
Admission:
Free
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
June 1, 2017

Nearby Hotels and Motels, New Castle, Indiana

