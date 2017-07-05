Giant Cow Head.
Like a protective temple goddess, the Giant Cow Head watches over Mack Avenue with her ceaseless gaze.

Field review by the editors.

Detroit, Michigan

The Giant Cow Head of Detroit is almost as big as the abandoned ice cream stand on which it's perched. Fourteen feet tall, this commercial sculpture was made circa 1960 when the stand was owned by Ira Wilson and Sons Dairy. It was actually the second giant cow head erected by the dairy in the Detroit area; the original head, at a different location, was torn down in 1983. This one somehow survived the downfall of the surrounding city, even though the building has been empty since the mid-1980s.

The Giant Cow Head became famous after it was shot with a pink paintball in Eminem's 2002 pseudo-biopic, 8 Mile (although the Cow is on Mack Ave., far from the film's eponymous 8 Mile Road). No real damage was done to the Cow (the splat was digital) and its newfound status as a celebrity Giant Cow Head appears to have ensured its continued preservation. The rest of the building has become battered and graffiti-scarred, but the Head remains remarkably intact.

Address:
13099 Mack Ave., Detroit, MI
Directions:
East edge of the city. I-94 exit 220B. Drive south on Conner Ave. for about a mile, then turn left onto Mack Ave. Drive six blocks. On the northwest corner of Mack Ave. and Lenox St.
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
July 5, 2017

