Mel Fisher Maritime Museum.
Spanish treasure ship wreck site. The blocky things are boxes filled with silver coins.

Mel Fisher Maritime Museum

Field review by the editors.

Key West, Florida

"Maritime" is a euphemism for "sunken treasure" at the Mel Fisher Maritime Museum. Mel (1922-1998) was the self-proclaimed world's greatest treasure hunter, a former Indiana chicken farmer with a dogged American determination to strike it rich -- which he did, after 16 years of trying, when his son found the wreck of the Nuestra Senora de Atocha off of Key West. The Spanish treasure ship had sunk in a hurricane in 1622, along with roughly 40 tons of gold and silver, 70 pounds of priceless emeralds, and almost all of its crew.

Mel Fisher Maritime Museum.
The Poison Cup and its magical gallstones.

Fisher became an instant celebrity multimillionaire and opened his Key West museum to showcase what he called his "fantastic treasures." Visitors gape at piles of gold and silver bars, coins, and jewelry, as well as a full-size recreation of the undersea wreck, while light classical and opera music plays softly in the background.

Other highlights include a gold bar that you can lift (through an armored porthole in a bulletproof case), and a solid gold "poison cup" -- a chalice that would be filled with llama gallstones that supposedly detoxified any poison slipped into a beverage, by, say, opportunistic Spaniards... or gold-crazy treasure hunters.

Mel Fisher Maritime Museum

Address:
200 Greene St., Key West, FL
Directions:
Follow US Hwy 1 south to Whitehead St. Turn right. Follow Whitehead St. to Greene St. You'll see the museum on the left.
Hours:
M-F 8:30-5, Sa-Su 9:30-5 (Call to verify)
Phone:
305-294-2633
Admission:
Adults $15.
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
Save to My Sights

More on Mel Fisher Maritime Museum

Nearby Offbeat Places

25-Foot-Tall Giant Kissers25-Foot-Tall Giant Kissers, Key West, FL - < 1 mi.
Bar With Death Chains In The WallBar With Death Chains In The Wall, Key West, FL - < 1 mi.
Sponge MonsterSponge Monster, Key West, FL - < 1 mi.
In the region:
Cigar Monument to Factory Worker, Key West, FL - < 1 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in Florida

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in Florida.

Explore Thousands of Unique Roadside Landmarks!

Strange and amusing destinations in the US and Canada are our specialty. Start here.
Use RoadsideAmerica.com's Attraction Maps to plan your next road trip.

May 27, 2017

My Sights

My Sights

Create Your Own Bizarre Road Trips!

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

Florida Latest Tips and Stories

Latest Visitor Tips

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

Stumpy's Hatchet House, Eatontown, New Jersey (May 22-28, 2017)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings

Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!
RoadsideAmerica.com Hotel & Motel Finder

Special online rates for hotels & motels.

Nearby Hotels and Motels, Key West, Florida

Nightly rates found:

Find Hotels Near:

Book Online Now

 

Favorite Quirky City Sights