Daryl Hannah with weird bangs matches wits with a sea monster.
Daryl Hannah with modesty hair extensions matches wits with a sea monster.

Wax Works

Field review by the editors.

Newport, Oregon

Wax Works opened in 1984 and still has some of its original dummies, which Dave Heater, the general manager, seemed hesitant to admit. We told him we thought it was great. Part of the joy of visiting a vintage wax museum is seeing how it compresses history, squeezing several generations of wax celebrities into single displays.

Bridge over gators at Wax Works.
Terrifying bridge over plastic alligators.

Older wax museums also serve as a useful gauge of lasting fame. At Wax Works, for example, E.T. still greets visitors with his glowing finger but the Ewoks are long gone. Golem survives, but the rest of the Lord of the Rings cast has sailed to the Undying Lands (a Wax Works storage room).

Wax Works is an independent, non-franchise wax museum, which makes it a better source of quirky fun than a corporate Madame Tussauds. Daryl Hannah, for example, still in her Splash mermaid suit, poses with colorful dragons because, as Dave explained, "one of our artists just kind of made them." And Wax Works features unique tributes to the Pacific Northwest, such as loggers at work, Lewis and Clark hanging out with Sacajawea, and both Bigfoot and D.B. Cooper lurking in the deep woods.

Looking for the Precious at Wax Works.
Looking for the Precious at Wax Works.

Bigfoot at Wax Works.
Tip for Bigfoot spotters: watch for the glowing red eyes.

Aging technology has caused casualties. The attraction's great 12-projector multi-image slideshow of Mount Saint Helens exploding is gone, replaced by a single-screen video. And Dave told us that Wax Works' most enjoyably gruesome dummy, an animatronic treasure hunter holding his own disembodied head, was retired in late April 2017. "He was getting really old and hard to keep running," said Dave, who promised that the attraction would do its best to keep him around, somehow.

"We're thinking about opening him up and letting people see his animatronic insides," said Dave. "And we may hook up some buttons so kids can move his arm and make his eyes roll."

Wax Works

Address:
250 SW Bay Blvd, Newport, OR
Directions:
Along the bayfront, on the north side of SW Bay Blvd, at its intersection with SW Lee St.
Hours:
Summer daily 10-7, fewer hours and days off-season. (Call to verify)
Phone:
541-265-2206
Admission:
Adults $15.
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
Save to My Sights

More on Wax Works

Nearby Offbeat Places

Undersea GardensUndersea Gardens, Newport, OR - < 1 mi.
Aquarium VillageAquarium Village, Newport, OR - 1 mi.
Yaquina Bay Monster StatueYaquina Bay Monster Statue, Newport, OR - 1 mi.
In the region:
Memorial to a Surveyor, Tillamook, OR - 50 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in Oregon

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in Oregon.

Explore Thousands of Unique Roadside Landmarks!

Strange and amusing destinations in the US and Canada are our specialty. Start here.
Use RoadsideAmerica.com's Attraction Maps to plan your next road trip.

May 13, 2017

My Sights

My Sights

Save Cool Vacation Destinations!

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

Oregon Latest Tips and Stories

Latest Visitor Tips

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

Palace of Depression, Vineland, New Jersey (May 8-14, 2017)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings

Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!
RoadsideAmerica.com Hotel & Motel Finder

Special online rates for hotels & motels.

Nearby Hotels and Motels, Newport, Oregon

Nightly rates found:

Find Hotels Near:

Book Online Now

 