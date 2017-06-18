Spaceship.
Space pod and Stardust make up the intergalactic district of Wallace.

Sit in a Spaceship

Field review by the editors.

Wallace, Idaho

The Red Light Garage restaurant opened in Wallace in 2004. The spaceship in the parking lot arrived five years later.

Spaceship.
Next stop, the Final Frontier.

According to a story told to us by a couple of young employees, the spaceship was purchased by Garage owners Jamie and Barbara Baker from a movie prop store in Spokane that was going out of business. Barbara wanted the space pod; Jamie said no. When Barbara walked out to their car Jamie secretly purchased the UFO anyway. It arrived several days later as a surprise. "They're both really funny," we were told.

The spaceship has Martian-style engravings on its interior ceiling, and storage bins for travelers planning an intergalactic jaunt. It's not unique; we've seen others in Florida and in Texas, but the Wallace UFO is better maintained.

Although the space pod is only a photo op, we were told that at least one nervous customer came into the restaurant worried that it was real. "If you guys take off, watch out for the wires."

Sit in a Spaceship

Red Light Garage

Address:
302 5th St., Wallace, ID
Directions:
Outside of the Red Light Garage restaurant, which is on the southwest corner of 5th and Pine Sts.
Phone:
208-556-0575
Admission:
Free
Save to My Sights

More on Sit in a Spaceship

Nearby Offbeat Places

Last Stoplight on I-90Last Stoplight on I-90, Wallace, ID - < 1 mi.
Oasis Bordello MuseumOasis Bordello Museum, Wallace, ID - < 1 mi.
Center of the UniverseCenter of the Universe, Wallace, ID - < 1 mi.
In the region:
Miner's Hat Realty, Kellogg, ID - 10 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in Idaho

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in Idaho.

Explore Thousands of Unique Roadside Landmarks!

Strange and amusing destinations in the US and Canada are our specialty. Start here.
Use RoadsideAmerica.com's Attraction Maps to plan your next road trip.

June 18, 2017

My Sights

My Sights

Create and Save Your Own Crazy Road Trip!

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

Idaho Latest Tips and Stories

Latest Visitor Tips

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

Yellowstone Bear World, Rexburg, Idaho (Jun 18-24, 2017)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings

Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!
RoadsideAmerica.com Hotel & Motel Finder

Special online rates for hotels & motels.

Nearby Hotels and Motels, Wallace, Idaho

Nightly rates found:

Book Online Now

 