



Sit in a Spaceship

Wallace, Idaho

The Red Light Garage restaurant opened in Wallace in 2004. The spaceship in the parking lot arrived five years later.





According to a story told to us by a couple of young employees, the spaceship was purchased by Garage owners Jamie and Barbara Baker from a movie prop store in Spokane that was going out of business. Barbara wanted the space pod; Jamie said no. When Barbara walked out to their car Jamie secretly purchased the UFO anyway. It arrived several days later as a surprise. "They're both really funny," we were told.

The spaceship has Martian-style engravings on its interior ceiling, and storage bins for travelers planning an intergalactic jaunt. It's not unique; we've seen others in Florida and in Texas, but the Wallace UFO is better maintained.

Although the space pod is only a photo op, we were told that at least one nervous customer came into the restaurant worried that it was real. "If you guys take off, watch out for the wires."