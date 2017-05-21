Muffler Man

Field review by the editors.

Compton, California

Type: Classic (20 ft. tall)

Arm position: Standard

Accessories: None

This fiberglass giant is a block west off the main drag of South Long Beach Boulevard. He peers over a sturdy iron spike fence bordering an auto repair yard. Often there are vehicles parked in front of him.

Since the figure is classically configured, he may dates from the 1960s, and may not have always been in this location. Our first report identified a Compton guy in 1999, and the Muffler Man may have bumped around advertising other businesses, and lost his accessories along the way. During his tenure on South Crane Avenue, the resident business has changed several times.

The ancestral source of Muffler Men, International Fiberglass in Venice, California, was in the vicinity.

Muffler Man

Address:
5015 South Crane Ave., Compton, CA
Directions:
Corner of Myrrh and Crane in Compton. Hoard's Muffler Service or King's Auto Transmission business.
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
More on Muffler Man

May 21, 2017

