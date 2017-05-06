Inclined Plane.

World's Steepest Railway for Cars

Field review by the editors.

Johnstown, Pennsylvania

After the Johnstown Flood of 1889, the town's survivors decided it might be a good idea to move to higher ground. A hilltop community, Westmont, was developed, and an incline railway was built to get residents and their wagons up the hill to their homes and down to the city's businesses. It opened on June 1, 1891.

Today it's easy just to drive from Westmont to Johnstown, but the incline remains popular with tourists, who can experience the thrill of riding up and down a very steep hillside with their cars.

The "largest free-flying flag in the United States" was raised over the Incline's upper station in 1989, on the 100th anniversary of the flood. Remember: if the water's rising in Johnstown, head for the flag.

Address:
711 Edgehill Dr., Johnstown, PA
Directions:
Edgehill Drive is the top of the incline; the bottom is at Johns St. and Vine St.
Hours:
Apr-Sep 9 am-10 pm, Oct-Dec 11-9, shorter hrs Feb-Mar, closed Jan. (Call to verify)
Phone:
814-536-1816
Admission:
Round trip: people $4, cars $12
May 6, 2017

