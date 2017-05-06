World's Steepest Railway for Cars

Johnstown, Pennsylvania

After the Johnstown Flood of 1889, the town's survivors decided it might be a good idea to move to higher ground. A hilltop community, Westmont, was developed, and an incline railway was built to get residents and their wagons up the hill to their homes and down to the city's businesses. It opened on June 1, 1891.

Today it's easy just to drive from Westmont to Johnstown, but the incline remains popular with tourists, who can experience the thrill of riding up and down a very steep hillside with their cars.

The "largest free-flying flag in the United States" was raised over the Incline's upper station in 1989, on the 100th anniversary of the flood. Remember: if the water's rising in Johnstown, head for the flag.