Sight of the Week: Apr 10-16, 2017 | Archive

Your seat is waiting next to Abe's casket in the Lincoln Train Museum.
Your seat is waiting next to Abe's casket in the Lincoln Train Museum.

Lincoln Train Museum

Field review by the editors.

Gettysburg, Pennsylvania

"Welcome aboard the Lincoln Funeral Train," said the conductor, who we recognized as the guy behind the gift shop counter only a few minutes earlier. "The lights will dim and shortly thereafter President Lincoln's spirit will come aboard the train."

The museum building is a replica of Gettysburg's Civil War train station.
The museum building is a replica of Gettysburg's Civil War train station.

The conductor left, the doors shut, the lights went out, and we were locked inside a dark, silent, windowless box for the next few minutes -- along with Abraham Lincoln's casket -- while we assume the conductor made his way back to the gift shop to push the "start" button.

Sitting in darkened silence gave us time to ponder the Lincoln Train Museum, whose centerpiece is the Lincoln Funeral Train, a 1960s virtual reality ride. It recreates the rail journey taken by the bodies of assassinated President Lincoln and his son, Willie, as they were hauled for two whistle-stop-filled weeks from Washington, DC, to the Lincoln tomb in Springfield, Illinois.

Steam whistle display and men in large hats outside the Lincoln Funeral Train.
Steam whistle display and men in large hats outside the Lincoln Funeral Train.

The museum, in a replica of Gettysburg's Civil War train station, opened in 1969. It was built by Ken Rohrbaugh to display his collection of model trains. Lincoln, Gettysburg, and trains have a connection, as the Gettysburg Address was delivered by Lincoln in 1863 after he rode a train into town (The trip was memorably embellished in Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter). Rohrbaugh, however, chose the more evocative Funeral Train as the subject for his museum's star attraction.

Waxy Abe in The Hallway of America.
Waxy Abe in The Hallway of America.

Rohrbaugh unexpectedly died and the museum was purchased by retired sheriff Jim Kralik. He added patriotic and pop culture exhibits, such as baseball and movie cowboy memorabilia, and Presidential items from his days in law enforcement. "We kept the trains and added the future of America," he told Celebrate Gettysburg in a 2014 interview.

Kralik also created "The Hallway of America," hosted by a video of long-time Lincoln impersonator James Getty (1932-2015). The Lincoln Funeral Train was updated with an appearance by Getty as well.

At this point our thoughts were interrupted by the train jolting into action. Shades covering the windows dropped with a thud, revealing video screens of passing landscapes. The room jiggled, wobbled, and clickity-clacked like an old washing machine, suggesting a rickety slow-moving rail journey of 1865.

Ghost of Lincoln.
Ghost of Lincoln.

"Well, hello!" said a ghostly James Getty, appearing as a full-size Lincoln on a large flat screen monitor next to the casket. "I must thank you for your kindness in accompanying my son Willie and me home to our beloved Springfield."

Ghostly Abe didn't dwell on his untimely death, but spent the next several minutes offering upbeat assessments of America and Americans. "We've not been perfect, and we have had regrets," he said at one point. "But if you are keeping score, we would be in the winner's circle!" Abe's folksy talk was accompanied by uplifting images on two flanking video screens, including the Statue of Liberty, Jackie Robinson, a Space Shuttle launch, and a guy in scrubs looking at CAT scans of a brain.

"For every step back," Abe said, "you folks have taken two or three giant steps forward!"

Abe finished with a cheery goodbye and a reading of his Gettysburg Address. This was followed by Lee Greenwood's "God Bless the USA," accompanied by images of fireworks, bald eagles, Peter Fonda on his Captain America chopper from Easy Rider, and Jim Kralik sitting on a horse.

It was, we can honestly say, the most feel-good funeral train we have ever ridden.

Roadside Presidents
Roadside Presidents App for iPhone. Find this attraction and more: museums, birthplaces, graves of the Chief Execs, first ladies, pets, assassins and wannabes. Prez bios and oddball trivia. Available on the App Store.

Lincoln Train Museum

Address:
425 Steinwehr Ave., Gettysburg, PA
Directions:
South side of town, US Hwy 15, south of Culp St.
Hours:
Summer daily 9-9, fewer days and hours off-season. (Call to verify)
Phone:
717-334-5678
Admission:
Adults $7.
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
Save to My Sights

Nearby Offbeat Places

Friend to Friend MemorialFriend to Friend Memorial, Gettysburg, PA - < 1 mi.
Dobbin House Tavern Slave MuseumDobbin House Tavern Slave Museum, Gettysburg, PA - < 1 mi.
Statue of the Pregnant GravediggerStatue of the Pregnant Gravedigger, Gettysburg, PA - < 1 mi.
In the region:
Longest Single Span Escalator in the Western Hemisphere, Silver Spring, MD - 55 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in Pennsylvania

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in Pennsylvania.

Explore Thousands of Unique Roadside Landmarks!

Strange and amusing destinations in the US and Canada are our specialty. Start here.
Use RoadsideAmerica.com's Attraction Maps to plan your next road trip.

April 10, 2017

My Sights

My Sights

Create and Save Your Own Crazy Road Trip!

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

Pennsylvania Latest Tips and Stories

Latest Visitor Tips

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

Lincoln Train Museum, Gettysburg, Pennsylvania (Apr 10-16, 2017)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings

Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!
RoadsideAmerica.com Hotel & Motel Finder

Special online rates for hotels & motels.

Book Online Now

 

Favorite Quirky City Sights