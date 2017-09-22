Lincoln Frees a Slave

Washington, DC

Unveiled in 1876, on the 11th anniversary of Abraham Lincoln's death, "Emancipation" (originally named "Freedom's Memorial") depicts Lincoln in his presidential frock coat, waving a hand over a slave crouching at his feet. Presto, you are free!

Designed by Thomas Ball (who later sculpted P.T. Barnum), the statue went through several conceptual revisions. One of the last was to make the slave look like Archer Alexander, a real-life slave who Lincoln never met (and never emancipated; Alexander escaped to freedom on his own), but who was a friend of one of the white civic boosters who controlled the monument's design.

The statue's plaque states that it was paid for "with funds contributed solely by emancipated citizens of the United States." The keynote speaker at its dedication was former slave Frederick Douglass, who said the sculpture's design frankly could have been better.