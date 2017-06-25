Uniroyal Gals in Rocky Mount, NC; Gloucester Township, NJ; Blackfoot, ID.
Uniroyal Gals in Rocky Mount, NC; Gloucester Township, NJ; Blackfoot, ID.

Giant Women: The Uniroyal Gal

The Uniroyal gal is another fiberglass fixture of the highway, far more rare than the Muffler Men. The sculptor at International Fiberglass who created the original molds for the large lady had a thing for Jackie Kennedy. She was issued with a dress, ready for shedding or donning depending on the community climate.

Pearsonville, California.
Pearsonville, California

Hayward, California: A relative newcomer to California, Bruce Kennedy's Uniroyal Gal had stood for decades in Mt. Vernon, Illinois before he acquired her in 2015.

Pearsonville, California: AKA "The Hubcap Lady," because the town had once been known as the "Hubcap Capital of the World." The hubcaps are gone but the lady still waves along Highway 395.

Blackfoot, Idaho: Now stands in front of Martha's Cafe, with new blond hairdo, hoisting a sandwich platter. A few blocks from the Idaho Potato Museum.

Peoria, Illinois: Rumored to have appeared in a Richard Pryor movie. On 1800 SW Washington Street, south of the downtown area near the Cedar Street Bridge. Near an ethanol plant, which emits a noxious, but oddly comforting odor. In a bikini until a car rammed her; now she wears a more conservative outfit.

Peoria's Unigal.
Peoria's Unigal.

Gloucester Township, New Jersey: AKA "Nitro Girl," stands in front of a Uniroyal Tire dealership, Werbany Tire Town. Formerly known as "The Doll," now wears superhero duds, same flip hairdo. This humongous honey taunts men with her tire. 1337 Black Horse Pike.

Chincoteague, Virginia: At a miniature golf course.

Rocky Mount, North Carolina: The Uniroyal Gal stood for many years at Mosley's Shady Lake Motel along US route 30. She was moved when the motel closed in 2000. A local resident provided a new home -- the Men's Night Out club, a semiprivate park along NC 97. She still balances a ball in her left hand, but her bikini bottom has become a pair of cutoffs. She proudly displays a gold belly ring.

Byram, Mississippi: There is one placed seasonally at a fireworks stand (Exit 85 off of I-55 just south of Jackson). She has a yellow sweater and a blue mini skirt. [Lane Smith]

Gainesville, Texas: The Gainesville gal stands with a Muffler Man to her left, and a Big John to her right, at Glenn Goode's Fiberglass and Sandblasting shop (Glenn passed away March 2015). Glenn fabricated a number of fiberglass giants to advertise his business in three north Texas locations. He told us the shortened right arm on his Uniroyal gal was a result of a cut and paste job to replace missing parts. And his Uniroyal gal has the most well-defined posterior we have seen (which faces the garage bay doors). More...

Taber Uniroyal Gal.
Taber Uniroyal Gal.

Lamesa, Texas: This West Texas titan is dressed in the uniform of a cheerleader for the local high school teams: the Tornados. She stands in front of the Bethel Tire Company on Business 87.

Unger, West Virginia: Joining George Farnham's cluster of fiberglass figures that include a Muffler Man, Santa, and Beach Dude, this Gal (from Byram, MS) was modified into a Biker Chick in 2008.

Taber, Alberta: Steve Ming reported: "The lady on the right was spotted in Canada on Hwy. #3 at Kirks tire shop on the east end of town. Its mounted on a steel rack with casters so it can be positioned anywhere on their lot."

The Taber Gal was reported earlier by David Ynaciw. Tipster Russell Janzen notes it stood in Lethbridge for many years before moving 30 miles east to Taber.

Uniroyal Gal

Bell Plastics

Address:
2020 National Ave., Hayward, CA
Directions:
In an industrial park. I-880/Nimitz Fwy exit 28. Drive west on Winton Ave. for one mile. At the stoplight, turn left onto Clawiter Rd, then make first right onto National Ave. Drive a quarter-mile. Blue building on the left.
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
More on Uniroyal Gal

Uniroyal Gal

Address:
Pearson Rd., Pearsonville, CA
Directions:
Pearson Road, which parallels highway 395 on the east side. Just north of the Shell station next to a large tank with Pearsonville painted on it.
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
More on Uniroyal Gal

Uniroyal Gal

Martha's Cafe

Address:
851 S. Broadway St., Blackfoot, ID
Directions:
Martha's Cafe. Downtown. A few blocks south of the Idaho Potato Museum.
Phone:
208-785-4199
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
More on Uniroyal Gal

RoadsideAmerica.com Team Field Report

Uniroyal Gal: Vanna Whitewall

Plaza Tire

Address:
1800 SW Washington St., Peoria, IL
Directions:
Plaza Tire. On SW Washington St. south of downtown, near the Cedar St. Bridge.
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
More on Uniroyal Gal: Vanna Whitewall

Uniroyal Gal

Pink Elephant Antique Mall

Address:
908 Veterans Memorial Dr., Livingston, IL
Directions:
Pink Elephant Antique Mall. I-55 exit 37. Turn west onto New Douglas Rd, then take the first left onto Henry St. Follow this south along the freeway, then make the eighth right onto Livingston Ave.
Hours:
Might be visible behind the building.
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
More on Uniroyal Gal

Uniroyal Gal

Men's Night Out

Address:
MNO Ln., Rocky Mount, NC
Directions:
Men's Night Out. Northeast of town. From US 64, take the Atlantic Ave./Hwy 97 exit. Drive north one mile, then turn right and continue on Hwy 97 for another 2.5 miles. The Uniroyal Gal is on the property of the Men's Night Out club and is not visible from Hwy 97 when leaves are on the trees. Turn right onto MNO Lane, across Hwy 97 from the Deer Run mobile home park, to get to the club. (It looks like a driveway to an old farm house.)
Hours:
Private property gated - not visible from road.
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
More on Uniroyal Gal

Uniroyal Gals

Graham and Dolce Fiberglass

Address:
24605 Andrew Jackson Hwy, Bolton, NC
Directions:
Graham and Dolce Fiberglass, US Hwy 74/76, west of Delco, on north side of highway.
Phone:
910-655-0978
Admission:
Reportedly charging for entrance.
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
More on Uniroyal Gals

RoadsideAmerica.com Team Field Report

Nitro Girl: Uniroyal Gal

Werbany Tire Town

Address:
1337 Black Horse Pike, Blackwood, NJ
Directions:
Werbany Tire Town. New Jersey Turnpike exit 3, then south 2.5 miles on Hwy 168/Black Horse Pike. On the right.
Phone:
856-227-0049
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
More on Nitro Girl: Uniroyal Gal

RoadsideAmerica.com Team Field Report

Uniroyal Gal - Tornadoes Cheerleader

Bethel Reid Tire Company

Address:
310 S Dallas Ave., Lamesa, TX
Directions:
Bethel Reid Tire Company on Business US 87 on south side of downtown Lamesa (50 miles north of Big Spring and 60 miles south of Lubbock).
Phone:
806-872-4217
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
More on Uniroyal Gal - Tornadoes Cheerleader

Uniroyal Gal

Address:
Mager Dr., El Paso, TX
Directions:
Along Mager Drive between Bernard Lane and La Von Avenue. From Hwy 62/180/Montana Avenue, take Hwy 659/Zaragosa Road southwest a few blocks to Augusta Drive. Turn left on Bernard Lane. Bernard continues as a dirt road after the pavement ends. When you come to a T, turn right and go 1/2 a block.
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
More on Uniroyal Gal

RoadsideAmerica.com Team Field Report

Glenn Goode's Uniroyal Gal

Address:
1651 FM 371, Gainesville, TX
Directions:
From I-35 turn on hwy 82 east, go 4 miles to FM 371 turn left(north) and go less than 2 miles.
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
RoadsideAmerica.com Team Field Report

Uniroyal Gal

Farnham Fantasy Farm

Address:
14633 Winchester Grade Rd, Unger, WV
Directions:
From Berkeley Springs, go S. on 522 for 2 miles to Winchester Grade Rd. Rt. 13 -- take it 14 miles to the Unger Store and turn left, go 1 1/2 miles. Muffler Man is on the left.
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
Uniroyal Gal

Address:
5705 64 St, Taber, AB, Canada
Directions:
North side of Highway 3 at the east end of town, in front of Kirk's Tires.
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
More on Uniroyal Gal

