



Giant Women: The Uniroyal Gal

The Uniroyal gal is another fiberglass fixture of the highway, far more rare than the Muffler Men. The sculptor at International Fiberglass who created the original molds for the large lady had a thing for Jackie Kennedy. She was issued with a dress, ready for shedding or donning depending on the community climate.





Hayward, California: A relative newcomer to California, Bruce Kennedy's Uniroyal Gal had stood for decades in Mt. Vernon, Illinois before he acquired her in 2015.

Pearsonville, California: AKA "The Hubcap Lady," because the town had once been known as the "Hubcap Capital of the World." The hubcaps are gone but the lady still waves along Highway 395.

Blackfoot, Idaho: Now stands in front of Martha's Cafe, with new blond hairdo, hoisting a sandwich platter. A few blocks from the Idaho Potato Museum.

Peoria, Illinois: Rumored to have appeared in a Richard Pryor movie. On 1800 SW Washington Street, south of the downtown area near the Cedar Street Bridge. Near an ethanol plant, which emits a noxious, but oddly comforting odor. In a bikini until a car rammed her; now she wears a more conservative outfit.





Gloucester Township, New Jersey: AKA "Nitro Girl," stands in front of a Uniroyal Tire dealership, Werbany Tire Town. Formerly known as "The Doll," now wears superhero duds, same flip hairdo. This humongous honey taunts men with her tire. 1337 Black Horse Pike.

Chincoteague, Virginia: At a miniature golf course.

Rocky Mount, North Carolina: The Uniroyal Gal stood for many years at Mosley's Shady Lake Motel along US route 30. She was moved when the motel closed in 2000. A local resident provided a new home -- the Men's Night Out club, a semiprivate park along NC 97. She still balances a ball in her left hand, but her bikini bottom has become a pair of cutoffs. She proudly displays a gold belly ring.

Byram, Mississippi: There is one placed seasonally at a fireworks stand (Exit 85 off of I-55 just south of Jackson). She has a yellow sweater and a blue mini skirt. [Lane Smith]

Gainesville, Texas: The Gainesville gal stands with a Muffler Man to her left, and a Big John to her right, at Glenn Goode's Fiberglass and Sandblasting shop (Glenn passed away March 2015). Glenn fabricated a number of fiberglass giants to advertise his business in three north Texas locations. He told us the shortened right arm on his Uniroyal gal was a result of a cut and paste job to replace missing parts. And his Uniroyal gal has the most well-defined posterior we have seen (which faces the garage bay doors). More...





Lamesa, Texas: This West Texas titan is dressed in the uniform of a cheerleader for the local high school teams: the Tornados. She stands in front of the Bethel Tire Company on Business 87.

Unger, West Virginia: Joining George Farnham's cluster of fiberglass figures that include a Muffler Man, Santa, and Beach Dude, this Gal (from Byram, MS) was modified into a Biker Chick in 2008.

Taber, Alberta: Steve Ming reported: "The lady on the right was spotted in Canada on Hwy. #3 at Kirks tire shop on the east end of town. Its mounted on a steel rack with casters so it can be positioned anywhere on their lot."

The Taber Gal was reported earlier by David Ynaciw. Tipster Russell Janzen notes it stood in Lethbridge for many years before moving 30 miles east to Taber.