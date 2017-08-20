Doomed Rachmaninoff - Last Concert

Knoxville, Tennessee

In 1943 the Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff -- the world's greatest living concert pianist at the time -- came all the way to Knoxville, played a concert in a gym, got on a train, and died. Knoxville felt so bad that it accepted this statue from Russian sculptor Viktor Bokarev, the only Rachmaninoff statue in the Western Hemisphere. It clutches Chopin's Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat Minor, which contains the famous "dum-dum-dumdum" Funeral March, which Rachmaninoff actually played at the concert.