Sergei Rachmaninoff statue.

Doomed Rachmaninoff - Last Concert

Field review by the editors.

Knoxville, Tennessee

In 1943 the Russian composer Sergei Rachmaninoff -- the world's greatest living concert pianist at the time -- came all the way to Knoxville, played a concert in a gym, got on a train, and died. Knoxville felt so bad that it accepted this statue from Russian sculptor Viktor Bokarev, the only Rachmaninoff statue in the Western Hemisphere. It clutches Chopin's Piano Sonata No. 2 in B flat Minor, which contains the famous "dum-dum-dumdum" Funeral March, which Rachmaninoff actually played at the concert.

Address:
Cumberland Ave., Knoxville, TN
Directions:
In World's Fair Park, on a paved walking trail within sight of the Sunsphere. Just north of Cumberland Ave. and just east of 11th St.
Admission:
Free
August 20, 2017

