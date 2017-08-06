Orange dinosaur.

Goonysaurus at Sir Goony's Golf

Field review by the editors.

Farragut, Tennessee

The Goony Golf chain (later renamed Sir Goony's) was the vision of E.K. "Dutch" Magrath, a traveling salesman. He came across Goofy Golf in Florida, found that owner Lee Koplin had failed to copyright his designs, and promptly opened his own, slightly modified version in Chattanooga. That was in 1960. By the time Goony Golf unveiled its Farragut course in the early 1980s the chain was nationwide with over 30 locations.

The signature sculpture at all Sir Goony's is the Goonysaurus, a dinosaur with glowing eyes, a large bone used as a cane, and a plaintive expression -- no doubt recognizing that his extinction was approaching. Most of the Sir Goony's were eventually sold to property developers, and today only a handful remain.

The Farragut Goonysaurus retains its original orange color, as does one in Florida, which a local university preserved as a historical relic after the rest of the course was demolished.

Goonysaurus at Sir Goony's Golf

Sir Goony's Family Fun Center

Address:
10925 Kingston Pike, Farragut, TN
Directions:
Sir Goony's Family Fun Center. I-40/70 exit 374. Turn south onto Hwy 131/Lovell Rd. Drive one mile. At the stoplight, turn right onto US Hwy 40/Kingston Pike. Drive a half-mile. You'll see the orange dinosaur on the right.
Phone:
865-675-3262
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
Save to My Sights

Nearby Offbeat Places

X-10 Nuclear ReactorX-10 Nuclear Reactor, Oak Ridge, TN - 10 mi.
Worst Death Boat in U.S. HistoryWorst Death Boat in U.S. History, Knoxville, TN - 12 mi.
Big Goofy Metal BirdBig Goofy Metal Bird, Rockford, TN - 11 mi.
In the region:
Space Needle, Gatlinburg, TN - 37 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in Tennessee

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in Tennessee.

Explore Thousands of Unique Roadside Landmarks!

Strange and amusing destinations in the US and Canada are our specialty. Start here.
Use RoadsideAmerica.com's Attraction Maps to plan your next road trip.

August 6, 2017

My Sights

My Sights

Create Your Own Bizarre Road Trips!

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

Tennessee Latest Tips and Stories

Latest Visitor Tips

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

Cody Dug Up Gun Museum, Cody, Wyoming (Jul 31-Aug 6, 2017)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings

Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!
RoadsideAmerica.com Hotel & Motel Finder

Special online rates for hotels & motels.

Nearby Hotels and Motels, Farragut, Tennessee

Nightly rates found:

Book Online Now

 

Favorite Quirky City Sights