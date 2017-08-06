Goonysaurus at Sir Goony's Golf

Farragut, Tennessee

The Goony Golf chain (later renamed Sir Goony's) was the vision of E.K. "Dutch" Magrath, a traveling salesman. He came across Goofy Golf in Florida, found that owner Lee Koplin had failed to copyright his designs, and promptly opened his own, slightly modified version in Chattanooga. That was in 1960. By the time Goony Golf unveiled its Farragut course in the early 1980s the chain was nationwide with over 30 locations.

The signature sculpture at all Sir Goony's is the Goonysaurus, a dinosaur with glowing eyes, a large bone used as a cane, and a plaintive expression -- no doubt recognizing that his extinction was approaching. Most of the Sir Goony's were eventually sold to property developers, and today only a handful remain.

The Farragut Goonysaurus retains its original orange color, as does one in Florida, which a local university preserved as a historical relic after the rest of the course was demolished.