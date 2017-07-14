Paulverizer.

Buena Vista, Virginia

Mark Cline (creator of Foamhenge) has built a number of Muffler Men in the 21st century (like this one in Illinois), but his 2013 "Paulverizer" is his most bizarre. Standing atop the cab of a junked truck, it holds a motorized dirt bike at the end of one of its beefy human arms, but aside from these two limbs and its head, the rest of its body is robotic. Inside its chest is a control pod occupied by an insectivore alien, who's operating the giant humanoid with levers. Mark said he got that idea from a scene in the first Men in Black film.

Paulverizer is the cyborg embodiment of Paul Palma, who owns the recycling plant where it stands. Its RoboCop-inspired head was originally modified by Cline for a Muffler Man that stood at Galaxy Golf in Nags Head, North Carolina. Hurricane Bertha destroyed that statue in July 1996; Mark salvaged the head, and it lay in the yard of his fiberglass studio for years.

In 2010 Mark was asked to play Patsy Cline's second husband in a theatrical production of her life (Mark is related to Patsy's first husband, Gerald Cline). The woman who played Patsy was married to Paul Palma. He and Mark struck up a friendship, and Paul then paid Mark to build the 24-foot-tall cyborg Muffler Man. Starting with the salvaged head, Cline created the rest out of his imagination. It was unveiled on October 19, 2013.

Address:
1400 Sycamore Ave., Buena Vista, VA
Directions:
The Muffler Man stands outside Auto Recyclers. I-81 exits 188A or 188B. Drive east on US Hwy 60/Midland Trail for 3.5 miles. Turn right onto US Hwy 501/Beech Ave. (which turns into Sycamore Ave.). Drive through town, one mile. You'll see the Cyborg on the right, on the corner of Sycamore Ave. and W. 16th St.
Admission:
Free
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
More on Paulverizer: Cyborg Muffler Man

Nearby Offbeat Places

Building Shaped Like a Coffee PotBuilding Shaped Like a Coffee Pot, Lexington, VA - 2 mi.
Big Full-Color Statue of Stonewall JacksonBig Full-Color Statue of Stonewall Jackson, Lexington, VA - 6 mi.
Stonewall Jackson's Stuffed HorseStonewall Jackson's Stuffed Horse, Lexington, VA - 6 mi.
In the region:
George Washington's Initials and Light Show, Natural Bridge, VA - 12 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in Virginia

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in Virginia.

July 14, 2017

