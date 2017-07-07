Blindshot Barnaby's Circus Golf

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

The whole black light mini-golf craze grew old fast, so Blindshot Barnaby's Circus Golf has compensated by amping up the crazy. Its owners appear to have populated their 18-hole course with freak dummies from an old haunted house attraction, painted the faces in the most radioactive shades of black-light green and orange, and then animated a few to unnerve the golfers.

First you have to wind your way through the maddening Mirror Maze (You're given disposable gloves so you don't smudge the mirrors, feeling in front of you with outstretched hands). Then it's onto the all-indoor Circus Golf, with "Circus" in this case limited mostly to the Sideshow. The artwork is less vintage Big Top and more boardwalk spray paint, and the displays often seem unrelated to the theme of the holes.

Why is there a headless dummy hanging from a hook at the Kissing Booth? Why is there a dancing Indian with a hatchet next to a miniature race car in the Balloon Room?

The course ends outside at Hole 18; if you make it, a Fat Lady drops into a water tank and the rest of the animatronic dummy freaks -- including an old woman strapped to the Wheel of Death -- break into song.