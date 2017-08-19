Gator entrance.

Big Alligator

Field review by the editors.

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

The "Gator Land" gift shop opened in 2015, selling the usual tourist t-shirts and souvenirs. What makes it unique is a glassed-in floor-to-ceiling "habitat" at the back of the shop -- the home of a pair of small, live alligators -- and the giant, grinning gator stretched over its entrance. The shop seems related to the "Shark Land" store across the highway, where customers enter through a toothy shark mouth. Pigeon Forge has historically hitched its tourist star to bears, so the alligator and shark are a bold attempt to expand the town's menu of carnivore mascots.

Address:
3370 Parkway, Pigeon Forge, TN
Directions:
South end of town, on the southbound side of the Parkway, at stoplight 7.
Admission:
Free
August 19, 2017

Favorite Quirky City Sights