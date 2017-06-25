Russell Cave.

Russell Cave: Caveman Hangout

Field review by the editors.

Bridgeport, Alabama

Russell Cave is the third-longest in Alabama, with over seven miles of passages. But most of it is off-limits to tourists because 1) the cave floods, fast, even after a brief rain; and 2) the cave is an archeological site, claiming to be the oldest regularly inhabited rock shelter in the eastern U.S. Two tons of spear points, stone tools, pottery shards, and human bones -- some nearly 9,000 years old -- have been hauled out of the cave.

Russell Cave.

Inside the cave's small Visitor Center, photos from the 1950s show local cigarette-smoking men in bib overalls hacking out a 30-foot-deep excavation pit with pickaxes (Tourists could walk down into the pit until the 1990s, but then it was filled in).

Some of the artifacts dug out of the pit are showcased in the Visitor Center, arrayed in displays with titles such as, "How did prehistoric people cook?," and, "What did prehistoric people do for fun?"

Russell Cave Visitor Center.

A five-minute stroll from the Visitor Center, along an elevated boardwalk, through the trees, leads to the mouth of the cave. Here, cavepeople dummies are posed as if enjoying a typical Russell Cave day: drying skins, testing a blowgun, feeding a baby, roasting a pig. A boy dangles a string of toe bones, apparently having prehistoric fun.

Russell Cave was made a National Monument by President Kennedy in 1961. This event is noted in a timeline of history in the Visitor Center, where it fills the otherwise blank century between the end of the Civil War (1865) and the end of Apartheid in South Africa (1994).

Russell Cave: Caveman Hangout

Russell Cave National Monument

Address:
3729 County Rd 98, Bridgeport, AL
Directions:
Russell Cave National Monument. Entrance is on the west side of Hwy 98 less than a mile south of the Tennessee state line. Big entrance sign.
Hours:
Daily 8:30-4:30 (Call to verify)
Phone:
256-495-2672
Admission:
Free
Save to My Sights

More on Russell Cave: Caveman Hangout

Nearby Offbeat Places

Depot Museum - Electrocuted EagleDepot Museum - Electrocuted Eagle, Stevenson, AL - 8 mi.
Airplane Crashed in Parking LotAirplane Crashed in Parking Lot, South Pittsburg, TN - 7 mi.
Lone RockLone Rock, Sewanee, TN - 16 mi.
In the region:
Howard Finster's Paradise Garden, Summerville, GA - 43 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in Alabama

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in Alabama.

Explore Thousands of Unique Roadside Landmarks!

Strange and amusing destinations in the US and Canada are our specialty. Start here.
Use RoadsideAmerica.com's Attraction Maps to plan your next road trip.

June 25, 2017

My Sights

My Sights

Create and Save Your Own Crazy Road Trip!

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

Alabama Latest Tips and Stories

Latest Visitor Tips

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

Yellowstone Bear World, Rexburg, Idaho (Jun 19-25, 2017)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings

Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!
RoadsideAmerica.com Hotel & Motel Finder

Special online rates for hotels & motels.

Nearby Hotels and Motels, Bridgeport, Alabama

Nightly rates found:

Book Online Now

 

Favorite Quirky City Sights