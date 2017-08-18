Coldest Beer in USA.

Coldest Beer in USA

Field review by the editors.

Trentville, Tennessee

A simple yellow roadside sign, vintage 1960s, declares that the business behind it has colder beer than anywhere else in the United States. This raises questions. Can a low-rent roadhouse own a refrigerator that can be set precisely at 32.0000001 degrees? Is the beer served frozen?

Finding answers is difficult, as the business is often out of business, changing ownership frequently; sometimes it's a bar, sometimes it's a barbecue joint, sometimes it's just empty. This suggests that there's a limited appeal to very cold beer -- or that the sign's original refrigeration justification was lost long ago and that its subsequent owners simply haven't bothered to take it down.

Address:
226 Andrew Johnson Hwy, Trentville, TN
Directions:
On the southeast side of US Hwy 11E/Andrew Johnson Hwy, just northeast of its junction with US Hwy 25W/Asheville Hwy.
August 18, 2017

