Museum of Bad Art.

Museum of Bad Art: Main Gallery

Field review by the editors.

Somerville, Massachusetts

The Museum of Bad Art (MOBA) opened its Somerville gallery in 2008. It's in a basement, which seems appropriate, although MOBA has high standards for its low art: no black velvet, no paint-by-numbers, no Dogs Playing Poker.

"Some people tell me there's no such thing as bad art," said Louise Sacco, MOBA's executive director. "That's ridiculous."

It's hard to disagree with her when viewing paintings such as a woman with eyeballs instead of breasts ("The Better to See You With, My Dear"), or a Pope John Paul II tribute that includes his EKG graph at the time of his death ("Papa Nostro").

"Our curator calls it, 'Art in which something has gone wrong,'" said Louise. "It really needs to be original and sincere. If someone sets out to make a piece of junk, that's not interesting at all."

Since MOBA's first public show in 1994 (in Louise's brother's basement) its collection has grown to nearly 800 pieces. These formerly unappreciated works, in a region filled with art museums and artistic pretense, have been found in nearby yard sales, thrift stores, or thrown out with the trash.

Museum of Bad Art.

The Somerville gallery, along with smaller galleries in Brookline and South Weymouth, are completely rehung with art from MOBA's archives two or three times a year, ensuring that returning patrons will see new masterpieces every time they visit.

MOBA's success has inspired the opening of other, similar museums in other cities, proving not only the genre's popularity, but that bad art can be found anywhere, not just in Greater Boston.

"We absolutely encourage it," said Louise. "Yes, start a museum. We did. It's fun."

Also see: MOBA's Original Gallery (now closed)

Museum of Bad Art: Main Gallery

Somerville Theatre

Address:
55 Davis Square, Somerville, MA
Directions:
Somerville Theatre. Downtown, on Davis Square, at the intersection of Holland, Elm, and Dover Sts, and College and Highland Aves. In the basement.
Hours:
M-F 4-10, Sa-Su 1-10 (Call to verify)
Phone:
781-444-6757
Admission:
Free with movie ticket, or request a free pass from Info@MuseumOfBadArt.org
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
Save to My Sights

More on Museum of Bad Art: Main Gallery

Nearby Offbeat Places

Jumbo the Elephant: Statue and AshesJumbo the Elephant: Statue and Ashes, Medford, MA - < 1 mi.
Big Fisherman in Yellow SlickerBig Fisherman in Yellow Slicker, Cambridge, MA - < 1 mi.
Marker: Leif Erikson's House Was HereMarker: Leif Erikson's House Was Here, Cambridge, MA - 2 mi.
In the region:
Baldwin Apple Monument, Wilmington, MA - 10 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in Massachusetts

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in Massachusetts.

Explore Thousands of Unique Roadside Landmarks!

Strange and amusing destinations in the US and Canada are our specialty. Start here.
Use RoadsideAmerica.com's Attraction Maps to plan your next road trip.

March 31, 2017

My Sights

My Sights

Create and Save Your Own Crazy Road Trip!

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

Massachusetts Latest Tips and Stories

Latest Visitor Tips

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

East Meets West: Father of Route 66, Tulsa, Oklahoma (Mar 27-Apr 2, 2017)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings

Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!
RoadsideAmerica.com Hotel & Motel Finder

Special online rates for hotels & motels.

Nearby Hotels and Motels, Somerville, Massachusetts

Nightly rates found:

Book Online Now

 

Favorite Quirky City Sights