Field review by the editors.

Roosevelt, Utah

A giant peace pipe-holding Indian chief in a feathered headdress sits cross-legged outside a former trading post business. It was built out of cement by Darrell Gardner in 1976, part of a tableau that included a big teepee.

The Moqui Indian Trading Post, which first opened in 1969, went out of business in 2008. A local group rallied to save the statue from destruction; the figure survives. The trading post building is currently a nail salon.

Beyond his attention-getting duties, we don't know if the sculpture was intended as a tribute to a specific Native American chief. The town of Roosevelt City was created by homesteaders on former Ute tribal lands, and the location is currently on Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation lands.

Address:
E. 200 N., Roosevelt, UT
Directions:
East side of downtown, on the northwest corner of US Hwy 40/Main St. and N. 800 E.
July 29, 2017

