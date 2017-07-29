



Big Seated Indian

Roosevelt, Utah

A giant peace pipe-holding Indian chief in a feathered headdress sits cross-legged outside a former trading post business. It was built out of cement by Darrell Gardner in 1976, part of a tableau that included a big teepee.

The Moqui Indian Trading Post, which first opened in 1969, went out of business in 2008. A local group rallied to save the statue from destruction; the figure survives. The trading post building is currently a nail salon.

Beyond his attention-getting duties, we don't know if the sculpture was intended as a tribute to a specific Native American chief. The town of Roosevelt City was created by homesteaders on former Ute tribal lands, and the location is currently on Uintah and Ouray Indian Reservation lands.