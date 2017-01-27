Big rifle.

Field review by the editors.

Cody, Wyoming

Cody is Second Amendment Central, as far as roadside attractions go, so it's no surprise that a gun dealer in town advertises with a giant rifle. The huge Winchester lever action rifle is angled across the roof of The Gunrunner, a firearms and pawn shop. It appears to be about 30 ft. long, and points southeast.

Bob Carter, the business owner, filled us in on the gun's history: "On July 4th, 1976, John Wayne was the Grand Marshall of the Cody Bicentennial Parade. That rifle was on his float. After the parade, the Irma Hotel ended up with the rifle." They installed it on its current perch atop the building next door.

The original rifle -- a replica of a '76 "Buffalo Bill" Winchester, according to Carter -- was constructed only for temporary display, with some parts fashioned from cardboard. Still, it held up for many years exposed to the elements, but eventually required renovation and replacement with more permanent materials.

This downtown area of Cody is worthwhile for a walk around, especially if you can time your visit to witness the seasonal evening gunfights.

The Gunrunner

Address:
1131 12th St, Cody, WY
Directions:
Just south of Sheridan Ave. on 12th St.
January 27, 2017

