Centaur of Tennessee.
Professor Beauvais Lyons poses with "the best preserved and most complete centaurian specimen yet found."

Centaur of Tennessee

Field review by the editors.

Knoxville, Tennessee

The half-excavated body of a centaur -- part man, part horse -- fills a showcase in the main library of the University of Tennessee (UT). A rusted spear point is lodged in its belly. On the back side of the case are artifacts unearthed with the centaur, and text explaining that it was discovered in Greece in 1980, is "the best preserved and most complete centaurian specimen yet found," and probably dates to 1300 BC.

Centaur of Tennessee.
Spear in the stomach, curtains for the centaur.

Or not.

in fact, the centaur was assembled from the tea-stained bones of an old medical school skeleton and a Shetland pony. Its creator was Bill Willers, a biology professor at University of Wisconsin. He showed it around the Midwest for a few years. When its novelty wore off, he stuck it in a barn.

University of Tennessee art professor Beauvais Lyons heard about the centaur and encouraged UT to buy it in 1994. He then oversaw the construction of an impressive display case, carefully mimicking the oak and marble of the surrounding library. The centaur's placement and exhibit design are deliberate, Lyons said, allowing viewers to "experience deception" and develop critical thinking skills.

"Just because something looks true doesn't mean it is true," Lyons said, noting that not every nonfiction book in a library is truthful, nor is it a library's job to police the truthiness of its collection. "Fostering skepticism about sources of information is part of the educational mission of the University," he said. "The centaur reminds us to not necessarily believe everything we read or see."

Professor Lyons said that there was much initial discussion at UT over how, or if, to "nudge" viewers that the centaur was fake. Academics argued that the whole point of the centaur was to let visitors decide for themselves. Administrators fretted that simply leaving the centaur in the library might make it seem that the University endorsed the existence of mythical beasts. A committee was formed and a compromise reached: the text, "Do you believe in centaurs?" was added to the front of the case.

Centaur of Tennessee.
Artifacts buried with the centaur suggest that it was no mere animal -- or half-animal.

We asked Professor Lyons, who's spent years observing visitors' reactions to the centaur, if certain people seemed more prone to believe the unbelievable than others. He tactfully dodged the question and answered that, "I think everyone eventually figures out that the centaur is not real." It's popular with the library staff, he said, and also with young children, whose tiny handprints frequently smudge the display's glass top. Lyons said that one summer he met a family that had driven to the library all the way from central Florida, just to satisfy their eight-year-old's interest in seeing the centaur.

Bill Willers, perhaps realizing that he'd lost a good thing, had a second centaur built and displayed in a wildlife museum in Arizona. He then sold it to the P.T. Barnum Museum in Connecticut, where it remains a featured example of the kind of truth-bending artifact seen in old-fashioned dime museums -- and in at least one modern university library.

Note: the Centaur of Tennessee should not be confused with the Center of Tennessee, which is elsewhere.

Centaur of Tennessee

Address:
Melrose Ave., Knoxville, TN
Directions:
In Hodges Library, on the campus of the University of Tennessee. I-40 exit 387. Drive south on 17th St., through several traffic lights, for a half-mile. When you enter campus the road splits; bear right and drive up a small hill. At the top of the hill turn left onto Melrose Ave. You'll see the library straight ahead. There's free half-hour parking on the left just before you reach the library. Once inside, ask at the front desk for directions to the centaur.
Hours:
Open 24 hrs (Call to verify)
Phone:
865-974-4351
Admission:
Free
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
Save to My Sights

Nearby Offbeat Places

World's Only Statue of RachmaninoffWorld's Only Statue of Rachmaninoff, Knoxville, TN - < 1 mi.
The SunsphereThe Sunsphere, Knoxville, TN - < 1 mi.
World's Largest Rubik's CubeWorld's Largest Rubik's Cube, Knoxville, TN - < 1 mi.
In the region:
Millennium Manor, Alcoa, TN - 12 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in Tennessee

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in Tennessee.

Explore Thousands of Unique Roadside Landmarks!

Strange and amusing destinations in the US and Canada are our specialty. Start here.
Use RoadsideAmerica.com's Attraction Maps to plan your next road trip.

February 26, 2017

My Sights

Create Your Own Bizarre Road Trips!

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

Tennessee Latest Tips and Stories

Latest Visitor Tips

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

Sit with Roger Ebert, Champaign, Illinois (Feb 20-26, 2017)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings

Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!
RoadsideAmerica.com Hotel & Motel Finder

Special online rates for hotels & motels.

Nearby Hotels and Motels, Knoxville, Tennessee

Nightly rates found:

Find Hotels Near:

Book Online Now

 

Favorite Quirky City Sights