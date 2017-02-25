Mirage: House of Mirrors

Palm Springs, California

Opened on February 25, 2017, Mirage is an artwork designed to look like a 1950s-style suburban home built entirely of mirrors, inside and out. It sits in the desert at the edge of Palm Springs, and was created by Los Angeles artist Doug Aitken.

According to Aiken (in his artist's description), back in the 1950s the classic California ranch-style house was designed to evoke the long vistas of the West. Aiken's art-house, emptied of its distracting people and possessions (and doors and widows), "now functions entirely in response to the landscape around it." In other words, Aiken is just helping the house fulfill its architectural destiny. The reflective surfaces help, of course.

With the intensity of the desert sun and the concentrating power of mirrors, visitors should be cautious of solar hot spots when they're in the vicinity of Mirage. Sunglasses and a hat would probably be a good idea, too.