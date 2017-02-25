Mirage: House of Mirrors.

Mirage: House of Mirrors

Field review by the editors.

Palm Springs, California

Opened on February 25, 2017, Mirage is an artwork designed to look like a 1950s-style suburban home built entirely of mirrors, inside and out. It sits in the desert at the edge of Palm Springs, and was created by Los Angeles artist Doug Aitken.

Interior.

According to Aiken (in his artist's description), back in the 1950s the classic California ranch-style house was designed to evoke the long vistas of the West. Aiken's art-house, emptied of its distracting people and possessions (and doors and widows), "now functions entirely in response to the landscape around it." In other words, Aiken is just helping the house fulfill its architectural destiny. The reflective surfaces help, of course.

With the intensity of the desert sun and the concentrating power of mirrors, visitors should be cautious of solar hot spots when they're in the vicinity of Mirage. Sunglasses and a hat would probably be a good idea, too.

Mirage: House of Mirrors

Address:
W. Racquet Club Rd, Palm Springs, CA
Directions:
I-10 exit 120. Drive south on N. Indian Canyon Drive for about four miles. Turn right at the stoplight onto W. Racquet Club Rd. Drive straight one mile. The road ends at a guard house; the guard will direct you to Mirage (it's not very far).
Hours:
Closed to the public in hot weather.
Admission:
Free
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
Save to My Sights

Nearby Offbeat Places

Elvis Presley's Honeymoon HomeElvis Presley's Honeymoon Home, Palm Springs, CA - < 1 mi.
Ruby Montana's Coral Sands InnRuby Montana's Coral Sands Inn, Palm Springs, CA - 1 mi.
Palm Springs Walk Of StarsPalm Springs Walk Of Stars, Palm Springs, CA - 2 mi.
In the region:
Mother of the California Citrus Industry, Riverside, CA - 47 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in California

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in California.

Explore Thousands of Unique Roadside Landmarks!

Strange and amusing destinations in the US and Canada are our specialty. Start here.
Use RoadsideAmerica.com's Attraction Maps to plan your next road trip.

July 28, 2017

My Sights

My Sights

Save Cool Vacation Destinations!

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

California Latest Tips and Stories

Latest Visitor Tips

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

Boot Hill and Museum, Dodge City, Kansas (Jul 24-30, 2017)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings

Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!
RoadsideAmerica.com Hotel & Motel Finder

Special online rates for hotels & motels.

Nearby Hotels and Motels, Palm Springs, California

Nightly rates found:

Find Hotels Near:

Book Online Now

 

Favorite Quirky City Sights