Dream Machine.

Dream Machine: Towering Space Mushroom

Field review by the editors.

Las Vegas, Nevada

Wayne Littlejohn's "Dream Machine" towers 26 feet above the baked hardpan of Las Vegas, undulating in the desert sun. It's made of stainless steel, brass, copper, and polished aluminum, highlighted with "Oriental Blue Candy," a UV-resistant auto paint.

The sculpture stands at the entrance to Siegfried and Roy Park, across from Las Vegas International Airport. The city had said that any art in Siegfried and Roy Park had to incorporate themes of magic, aviation, or Siegfried and Roy -- but it gave Dream Machine a pass because Clark County officials liked it so much.

Dream Machine.

The sculpture twists up (or down, like an alien jellyfish) from a spiral path that leads to its base, surrounded with concentric landscaped rings like shock waves rippling outward. Littlejohn has claimed various inspirations for Dream Machine, including stealth fighters and nuclear fireballs. In a statement he released to the press, he said that the sculpture "arises from the earth like some mysterious atomic love child of dust devils and drones."

The sculpture took two years to complete, much of it spent figuring out a way for it to stay safely upright. Littlejohn has said that if any place on earth had the engineers who could make a large, oddly-shaped metal thing that could withstand wind, dust, and daily temperature extremes, it was Las Vegas.

At its dedication on December 13, 2016, Clark County Commissioner Mary Beth Scow called Dream Machine "captivating" and said it offered visual proof that "we're a real community that appreciates public art."

Dream Machine: Towering Space Mushroom

Address:
S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV
Directions:
At the entrance to Siegfried and Roy Park. On the west side of S. Maryland Pkwy just north of its intersection with E. Russell Blvd. Across from the north side of McCarran International Airport.
Hours:
Lit at night.
Admission:
Free
Save to My Sights

Nearby Offbeat Places

Pinball Hall of FamePinball Hall of Fame, Las Vegas, NV - < 1 mi.
Lucky Mustache of Hey Reb!Lucky Mustache of Hey Reb!, Las Vegas, NV - 1 mi.
Jerry Tarkanian Chews his TowelJerry Tarkanian Chews his Towel, Las Vegas, NV - 1 mi.
In the region:
Burlesque Hall of Fame, Las Vegas, NV - 5 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in Nevada

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in Nevada.

Explore Thousands of Unique Roadside Landmarks!

Strange and amusing destinations in the US and Canada are our specialty. Start here.
Use RoadsideAmerica.com's Attraction Maps to plan your next road trip.

April 8, 2017

My Sights

My Sights

Create Your Own Bizarre Road Trips!

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

Nevada Latest Tips and Stories

Latest Visitor Tips

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

Graceland, Memphis, Tennessee (Apr 3-9, 2017)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings

Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!
RoadsideAmerica.com Hotel & Motel Finder

Special online rates for hotels & motels.

Nearby Hotels and Motels, Las Vegas, Nevada

Nightly rates found:

Find Hotels Near:

Book Online Now

 