



Patsy Cline Museum

Nashville, Tennessee

Patsy Cline, inspiring and tragic, has remained a music-fan favorite long after her plane crash demise in 1963. For decades, however, her followers could only visit the impact site or her childhood home, apparently because her still-living husband had control of her belongings. He finally died in late 2015, and on April 7, 2017, the Patsy Cline Museum opened in Nashville. Its dedication was attended by both Patsy's daughter and Nashville's mayor.





Patsy was a popular star who (briefly) lived in a fancy Nashville house, but the museum stresses her modest beginnings. Visitors can see her old porch glider, a booth from the drugstore where she worked as a waitress, and the sewing machine on which her early cowgirl stage costumes were made by her seamstress mom (who was only 16 years older than Patsy). Her husband saved a vast amount of Patsy's stuff, including her late 1950s knotty pine rec room (with its black-and-white TV and console hi-fi), her dining room (with her complete salt and pepper shaker collection), and even her kitchen (with its still-working refrigerator).





The Superstar Patty of her final years can be glimpsed in the museum's "Home Sweet Home" showcase, which includes her gold lame pants and a custom-made cigarette lighter in a full-size cowboy boot.

Patsy died when she was only 30, and the museum tugs at heartstrings by allowing visitors to thumb through her wedding photo album and scrapbook on computer tablets. They can also see her wristwatch of death, and read the telegram of sympathy sent to her family by Col. Tom Parker on behalf of Elvis. Patsy and Elvis were pals. She called herself "The Cline" and everyone else "Hoss" -- except Elvis. He was "Big Hoss."