Dearly Departed Tours and Museum

Los Angeles, California

Scott Michaels began driving people around Hollywood and L.A. to see famous celebrity death spots in 2005. Now his "Tragical History Tour" has its own multimedia bus, and in 2017 he moved into a larger building to open a museum of celebrity death relics.

The main reason Scott needed a larger building was to display his newest acquisition, Jayne Mansfield's Death Car. The mangled Buick, formerly at the Tragedy in U.S. History Museum, slammed into the back of a truck on a Louisiana highway in 1967, killing Hollywood's most notorious blonde bombshell instantly.

Among the many other relics on exhibit in the Dearly Departed Museum are Mae West's dentures (tastefully displayed on purple velvet), a blanket from Rock Hudson's death bed, pieces of the Hindenburg and John Denver's death plane, and Karen Carpenter's bathroom sink.