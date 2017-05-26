Getaway Golf

Springfield, Missouri

"The World is Only a Putt Away" claims the promotional material for this mini-golf business. Instead of trying to hit a golf ball through a windmill's blades or into an alligator's mouth, Getaway Golf expects people to putt across the Golden Gate Bridge, around the upright slabs of a miniature Stonehenge, or through the mist of an erupting, scaled-down Old Faithful.

Opened on May 20, 2017, Getaway Golf features two 18-hole courses of famous landmarks: one national (Mount Rushmore, Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, etc.), the other international (Egyptian Pyramids, Great Wall of China, Leaning Tower of Pisa, etc.). Each replica has an explanatory plaque, for those who might not recognize puny versions of Machu Picchu or the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

The attraction is the vision of the well-traveled Reinart family, who, despite living in Springfield, Missouri, have personally visited 21 of the 24 American and global landmarks reproduced in Getaway Golf.