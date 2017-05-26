Getaway Golf.

Getaway Golf

Field review by the editors.

Springfield, Missouri

"The World is Only a Putt Away" claims the promotional material for this mini-golf business. Instead of trying to hit a golf ball through a windmill's blades or into an alligator's mouth, Getaway Golf expects people to putt across the Golden Gate Bridge, around the upright slabs of a miniature Stonehenge, or through the mist of an erupting, scaled-down Old Faithful.

Opened on May 20, 2017, Getaway Golf features two 18-hole courses of famous landmarks: one national (Mount Rushmore, Grand Canyon, Niagara Falls, etc.), the other international (Egyptian Pyramids, Great Wall of China, Leaning Tower of Pisa, etc.). Each replica has an explanatory plaque, for those who might not recognize puny versions of Machu Picchu or the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign.

Getaway Golf.

The attraction is the vision of the well-traveled Reinart family, who, despite living in Springfield, Missouri, have personally visited 21 of the 24 American and global landmarks reproduced in Getaway Golf.

Getaway Golf

Address:
3833 E. Sunshine St., Springfield, MO
Directions:
Southeast edge of the city. US Hwy 65 exit onto Hwy D/Sunshine St. Drive east a half-mile. You'll see Getaway Golf on the left, just past the stoplight for Blackman Rd.
Hours:
Summer Tu-Su 10-10; off-season W-Su 2-7
Admission:
Adults $12 one course, $20 for both.
Save to My Sights

Nearby Offbeat Places

Bass Pro Shops Outdoor WorldBass Pro Shops Outdoor World, Springfield, MO - 4 mi.
Muffler CarMuffler Car, Springfield, MO - 5 mi.
Stand Where a Man Was Killed by Wild Bill HickokStand Where a Man Was Killed by Wild Bill Hickok, Springfield, MO - 5 mi.
In the region:
Veterans Memorial Museum, Branson, MO - 37 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in Missouri

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in Missouri.

Explore Thousands of Unique Roadside Landmarks!

Strange and amusing destinations in the US and Canada are our specialty. Start here.
Use RoadsideAmerica.com's Attraction Maps to plan your next road trip.

May 26, 2017

My Sights

My Sights

Create and Save Your Own Crazy Road Trip!

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

Missouri Latest Tips and Stories

Latest Visitor Tips

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

Stumpy's Hatchet House, Eatontown, New Jersey (May 22-28, 2017)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings

Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!
RoadsideAmerica.com Hotel & Motel Finder

Special online rates for hotels & motels.

Nearby Hotels and Motels, Springfield, Missouri

Nightly rates found:

Find Hotels Near:

Book Online Now

 

Favorite Quirky City Sights