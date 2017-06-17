American Prohibition Museum.

American Prohibition Museum

Field review by the editors.

Savannah, Georgia

A plaque at the entrance to the American Prohibition Museum notes that America's first official ban against drinking alcohol was decreed in Savannah in 1735.

American Prohibition Museum.

People in Savannah drank anyway, and not much had changed nearly 200 years later during Prohibition, when the city became the favored destination of criminals hauling hootch in from offshore, and was called "Bootleg Spigot of the South." Savannah even tried to secede from Georgia and become its own state, just so its citizens could drink.

Today, Savannah is one of the few cities in America where it's legal to drink booze from plastic cups while wandering downtown. So it's with a sense of victory that Savannah hosts the American Prohibition Museum, which opened on May 29, 2017.

American Prohibition Museum.

Among the museum's dozen galleries are exhibits devoted to rum runners, moonshiners, gangsters, and flappers, populated with custom-made dummies in action poses. Carry Nation holds aloft her infamous hatchet next to a smashed-up saloon. The museum displays what it says is the largest collection of moonshine stills in the U.S., and ends its tour in a recreated Speakeasy, where the under-aged and teetotalers can drink nonalcoholic punch while everyone else sips 1920s-era cocktails.

The attraction is run by the same company that owns Potter's Wax Museum and operates the ferry out to the most remote attraction in the continental U.S.

Also see: Museum of Whiskey History

American Prohibition Museum

Address:
209 W. St. Julian St., Savannah, GA
Directions:
Downtown, in the City Market pedestrian mall, a half-block west of Ellis Square. On the south side of W. St. Julian St., between Barnard and Jefferson Sts.
Hours:
Daily 10-5 (Call to verify)
Phone:
912-551-4052
Admission:
Adults $12-$20
Save to My Sights

Nearby Offbeat Places

Statue of the Bird GirlStatue of the Bird Girl, Savannah, GA - < 1 mi.
Cracked Earth - A World ApartCracked Earth - A World Apart, Savannah, GA - < 1 mi.
Where Forrest Gump Sat - Bench SiteWhere Forrest Gump Sat - Bench Site, Savannah, GA - < 1 mi.
In the region:
Forrest Gump's Bench, Savannah, GA - < 1 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in Georgia

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in Georgia.

Explore Thousands of Unique Roadside Landmarks!

Strange and amusing destinations in the US and Canada are our specialty. Start here.
Use RoadsideAmerica.com's Attraction Maps to plan your next road trip.

June 17, 2017

My Sights

My Sights

Map and Plan Your Own Roadside Adventure

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

Georgia Latest Tips and Stories

Latest Visitor Tips

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

New Geographic Center of North America, Robinson, North Dakota (Jun 12-18, 2017)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings

Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!
RoadsideAmerica.com Hotel & Motel Finder

Special online rates for hotels & motels.

Nearby Hotels and Motels, Savannah, Georgia

Nightly rates found:

Find Hotels Near:

Book Online Now

 

Favorite Quirky City Sights