Autoeater.

Autoeater: Marble Monster

Field review by the editors.

Atlanta, Georgia

Unveiled on June 30, 2017, Autoeater is a sculpture made of 16 tons of valuable Carrara marble and a cheap 1980s Fiat Panda automobile. According to its press release, the sculpture's no-frills car "was part of an alternative lifestyle in the youth of the artists," who are both from Germany.

It took about five seconds for American social media users to christen the sculpture "car in a condom." The Autoeater press release claims that sculptors Julia Venske and Gregor Spanle were "inspired by the cartoon characters they grew up with, the Smurfs," which, honestly, sounds insane.

Carrara marble has also been carved into at least one other similarly inscrutable outdoor artwork.

Address:
1000 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta, GA
Directions:
Midtown. On the northeast corner of Peachtree St. NE and 10th St. NE.
Admission:
Free
July 6, 2017

America's Founding Fathers Exhibit, Rapid City, South Dakota (Jul 3-9, 2017)

