



Nibbles: Hungry Shark

Marathon, Florida

For years Lori and Barry Gaukel had admired a shark photo-op parked outside a boat trailer business on Big Coppitt Key. The shark, bursting through the face of a wave, had stairs in its head so that tourists could pose for snapshots inside its toothy mouth.





"He'd been there 18 years," Lori told us. "Someone had dropped him off for a trailer repair and never picked him up." (Note: Harvey the Giant Rabbit in Oregon is another attraction with unusual orphan origins.)

"He was abandoned," said Lori with the tone of a distraught mom. "People were tossing trash into his mouth!"

But the owner wouldn't sell him.

Lori and Barry opened an art gallery on Marathon Key in 2017. Then Lori received a surprise phone call: the trailer business was closing, the shark was for sale. She and Barry drove 50 miles each way to pick up the shark and bring him, still on his trailer, to his new home, where he arrived on July 12.

Lori and Barry named the shark "Nibbles," and set him up outside their gallery, next to US Highway 1. "The tourists are already loving him," Lori told us, obviously delighted. "He's gonna be so cool!"