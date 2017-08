Gas Station Bigfoot Statue and Mural

Willow Creek, California

One brief stop among plentiful photo ops in the "Bigfoot Capital of the World," this gas station and food mart displays a redwood-carved Bigfoot along the main highway through town.

On the side of the mart building there's a large mural of a Bigfoot looming on a river bank, as tiny rafters paddle below. The mural and sculpture depict a mountainous -- yet curiously inattentive and mellow -- creature.