Community Building Bigfoot Mural

Field review by the editors.

Willow Creek, California

In 2009, Humboldt County artist Duane Flatmo created a fanciful panoramic mural that runs the length of the Willow Creek Ace Hardware building. The owner of the new building had it constructed with space for a mural in mind. It depicts the area's Bigfoot community and human community over time -- a hulking but friendly creature hard at work alongside early native peoples, pioneers, farmers and more. Bigfoot is shown chopping a tree with an ax (to help a lumberjack), then pushing a wheelbarrow of potted plants (to assist a gardener). Later, the inexhaustible mountain monster is seen helping erect a house.

The whole thing is rendered in a crisp style reminiscent of the colorful, pastoral WPA murals of the 1930s. It's 14 ft. high and runs 167 ft. along the side of the building facing SR 299.

Visitors may find it hard to get in one photo (possible from a parking lot across the street), and should be extremely cautious if crossing the highway on foot to get closer.

Willow Creek Ace Hardware

Address:
39168 CA-299, Willow Creek, CA
Directions:
South side of CA 299/Trinity Hwy at Willow Way.
Hours:
Always visible.
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
August 6, 2017

