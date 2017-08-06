Community Building Bigfoot Mural

Willow Creek, California

In 2009, Humboldt County artist Duane Flatmo created a fanciful panoramic mural that runs the length of the Willow Creek Ace Hardware building. The owner of the new building had it constructed with space for a mural in mind. It depicts the area's Bigfoot community and human community over time -- a hulking but friendly creature hard at work alongside early native peoples, pioneers, farmers and more. Bigfoot is shown chopping a tree with an ax (to help a lumberjack), then pushing a wheelbarrow of potted plants (to assist a gardener). Later, the inexhaustible mountain monster is seen helping erect a house.

The whole thing is rendered in a crisp style reminiscent of the colorful, pastoral WPA murals of the 1930s. It's 14 ft. high and runs 167 ft. along the side of the building facing SR 299.

Visitors may find it hard to get in one photo (possible from a parking lot across the street), and should be extremely cautious if crossing the highway on foot to get closer.