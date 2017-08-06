



Luther Burbank On A Bicycle

Sebastopol, California

The world famous botanist Luther A. Burbank (1849-1926), who started his plant crossbreeding experiments in Santa Rosa, also had an 18 acre experimental farm in nearby Sebastopol, named Gold Ridge Farm. Today the remaining 3 acres is a historical attraction and museum open to the public.

Before you get to the farm, you might spy this sculpture of a man with an oil barrel head riding a bicycle, with a pot of flowers in the basket. That's Luther Burbank, or at least, Luther Burbank filtered through the creative scrap metal stylings of artist Patrick Amiot. The statue, erected in 2016, is intended to represent the bicycle-loving botanist and pay tribute to the volunteers at Burbank's experimental farm.