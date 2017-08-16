Can you spot Albert Einstein's most famous equation?
Dreamland Wax Museum

Field review by the editors.

Boston, Massachusetts

In the modern world of corporate attractions it's unusual when a big-budget wax museum opens that isn't part of a mega-chain such as Tussauds or Ripley's. But that's what happened when Dreamland Wax Museum opened in Boston on July 31, 2017. It's owned by a Brazilian company, and it's the first wax museum in Boston in over 40 years.

Hallway of America's obscure 19th century Presidents.
The museum has 18,000 square feet and hundreds of wax dummies, including an entire set of U.S. Presidents, filling an East Coast void left when Gettysburg's Hall of Presidents closed in 2016. Michael Pelletz, spokesperson for the museum, said that a quarter of the attraction's dummies are of local personalities such as Boston Pops conductor Arthur Fiedler and New England Patriot's quarterback Tom Brady. But the museum also features global non-pop-culture notables such as the Pope, the British Royal Family, and Albert Einstein, whose hair appears to be traveling away from his head at the speed of light.

Thumb's up from President Donald Trump.
Dreamland's wax artists provide the museum with a fresh, international perspective, which has led to occasional disagreement; its Tom Brady figure was branded "creepy" by some, and the social media outcry caused the museum to ask Brady for "re-do" improvement suggestions. Others thought that Donald Trump looked more like Ted Kennedy.

This is a timeworn criticism of wax museums, and they usually don't mind -- because free publicity outweighs the loss of any customers from failed-likeness outrage.

Still, spokesperson Pelletz said that the museum strives to make its wax figures as perfect as possible, and that President Trump may look different because his wax model was made when he was skinnier.

Address:
1 Washington Mall, Boston, MA
Directions:
Midtown. In the brick area of pedestrian City Hall Plaza just south of city hall. Just west of Congress St., and just north of State St./Court St. Near the State Station exit of the MBTA Orange Line Subway.
Hours:
M-W 10-7, Th-Sa 10-9, Su 10-8 (Call to verify)
Phone:
857-233-5437
Admission:
Adults $29.
RA Rates:
Worth a Detour
My Sights

