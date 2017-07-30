Tour-Thru Tree.

Field review by the editors.

Klamath, California

At the northern end of the Redwood Country near Klamath, the Tour-Thru Tree (named thus to avoid legal entanglements with the "Drive-Thru" Tree) is everything you'd expect from a giant 800-year old living thing with a road passing through it.

Tour-Thru Tree souvenir patch.

Be prepared to sit in a slow moving procession of vehicles on a narrow road that climbs the hill to the tree. The woman at the entrance gate ticket booth told us it can get crowded as the day goes on, but that it's likely worse at the Redwood Highway's two other drive-thru tree attractions to the south. While waiting, you can pop in the ticket booth to peruse its small selection of souvenirs.

When you finally get your turn to motor through the big square bore through the tree's trunk, make sure someone in your party jumps out to snap that postcard perfect view. The small park offers a picnic table so that you can eat while watching others join the club you just joined.

Also see: Big Tree Drive-Thru

430 CA Route 169, Klamath, CA
Exit off US Hwy 101 just north of the Klamath River bridge. On Hwy 169 north side; watch for signs. No trailers or large motorhomes.
Daily: daylght hours. (Call to verify)
707-482-5971
$5 per car/truck; $3 per motorcycle
Major Fun
July 30, 2017

