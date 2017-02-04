Troy, Alabama: Steel Bull Anatomically complete bull made from metal bands sits on a trailer at the entrance to the Pike County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen Association. Anatomically complete bull made from metal bands sits on a trailer at the entrance to the Pike County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen Association.

Visitor Tips and News About Steel Bull Reports and tips from RoadsideAmerica.com visitors and Roadside America mobile tipsters. Some tips may not be verified. Submit your own tip. Steel Bull Huge steel bull outside of the Pike County Cattleman's association. Massive sculpture is even anatomically correct!?!

Giant Steel Bull At the Pike County Cattleman's Association there is a giant steel bull. It sits on a trailer, so it may only be out during the rodeo circuit or for events at the association. There are rodeos, county events and livestock auctions that take place at this location.