Troy, Alabama: Steel BullAnatomically complete bull made from metal bands sits on a trailer at the entrance to the Pike County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen Association.
- Address:
- 4100 U.S. Highway 231 S., Troy, AL
- Directions:
- 4 mi. east of Troy on north side of US Hwy 231 across from Rt 63.
- Admission:
- Free
Visitor Tips and News About Steel Bull
Steel Bull
Huge steel bull outside of the Pike County Cattleman's association. Massive sculpture is even anatomically correct!?![Tom Watson, 04/02/2017]
Giant Steel Bull
At the Pike County Cattleman's Association there is a giant steel bull. It sits on a trailer, so it may only be out during the rodeo circuit or for events at the association. There are rodeos, county events and livestock auctions that take place at this location.[Morgan, 09/07/2014]
