Troy, Alabama: Steel Bull

Anatomically complete bull made from metal bands sits on a trailer at the entrance to the Pike County Cattlemen and Cattlewomen Association.
Address:
4100 U.S. Highway 231 S., Troy, AL
Directions:
4 mi. east of Troy on north side of US Hwy 231 across from Rt 63.
Admission:
Free
Visitor Tips and News About Steel Bull

Steel bull.

Steel Bull

Huge steel bull outside of the Pike County Cattleman's association. Massive sculpture is even anatomically correct!?!

[Tom Watson, 04/02/2017]

Steel bull.

Giant Steel Bull

At the Pike County Cattleman's Association there is a giant steel bull. It sits on a trailer, so it may only be out during the rodeo circuit or for events at the association. There are rodeos, county events and livestock auctions that take place at this location.

[Morgan, 09/07/2014]

Nearby Offbeat Places

Metal Mutant SculpturesMetal Mutant Sculptures, Brundidge, AL - 5 mi.
Boll Weevil MonumentBoll Weevil Monument, Enterprise, AL - 31 mi.
Bird Dog Statue, Field Trial Capital of the WorldBird Dog Statue, Field Trial Capital of the World, Union Springs, AL - 28 mi.
In the region:
Big Gold Peanut and Art Peanuts, Dothan, AL - 45 mi.

April 2, 2017

