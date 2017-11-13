Superman statue.

Superman Statue

Field review by the editors.

Metropolis, Illinois

In 1973 comic book artist Neal Adams was commissioned to illustrate ideas for a proposed "Amazing World of Superman" theme park. It would cost $50 million to build in Metropolis, Illinois, the official Hometown of Superman (as proclaimed by both DC Comics and the Illinois House of Representatives). Visitors would enter the park between the straddled legs of a 200-foot-tall statue of the Man of Steel.

It never happened.

Thirteen years later a humbled Metropolis scraped together a thousand bucks and put up a seven-foot-tall fiberglass Superman in the town square. No one liked it much, not even in Superman's hometown. Vandals mocked the Man of Steel with bullet holes.

The perforated Superman eventually disappeared, and was replaced on June 5, 1993, by a 15-foot-tall, two-ton Superman statue, funded with engraved bricks purchased by Metropolis citizens for 35 bucks apiece. The statue cost $120,000, which meant that more than 3,400 people had to buy bricks in a town of 6,700. The statue was made by the same company that built the giant Emmy outside the Television Hall of Fame in Hollywood.

The not-quite Man of Steel is made of projectile-proof painted bronze, and has thus far successfully defeated most incoming speeding bullets.

Superman Statue

Massac County Courthouse

Address:
Superman Square, Metropolis, IL
Directions:
Downtown, in front of the Massac County Courthouse in Superman Square, which is on Market St. just south of W. 6th St.
RA Rates:
Major Fun
November 13, 2017

