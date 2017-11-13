World's Largest Covered Wagon

Milford, Nebraska

In 1964 Kenneth R. Dahle bought land next to the new interstate exit in Milford. He later said that even at that time he envisioned building a giant covered wagon next to the freeway. But he was in no hurry.





First Dahle opened a campground on the property named "Westward Ho!" and built big wooden teepees. In 1971 he constructed a gas station across the street -- cleverly designed by Dahle so it could later be expanded into his giant prairie schooner. He finally began work on the wagon in the spring of 1976, and two years later it was complete.

The gas station wagon measured 50 feet long and 50 feet high, with its "canopy" made of white roofing shingles over seven laminated wooden arches. Four 24-foot-tall wheels, each assembled from 1,000 pieces of wood, were bolted to the four corners of the building. Dahle hoped to build a giant pair of oxen, never got around to it, but did later add a cowboy Muffler Man.

Dale died in 1993. By 1998 the gas station had closed. The giant wheels were gone by 2000. In 2001 the cowboy Muffler Man was sold to a Western outfitter in Wyoming (and given a mustache) -- and he has since moved to Montana. The wagon remains in Milford, awaiting a 21st century pioneer with the vision and skills to build four giant wheels and an ox or two.