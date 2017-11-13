World's Largest Covered Wagon.

World's Largest Covered Wagon

Field review by the editors.

Milford, Nebraska

In 1964 Kenneth R. Dahle bought land next to the new interstate exit in Milford. He later said that even at that time he envisioned building a giant covered wagon next to the freeway. But he was in no hurry.

Wagon and Muffler Man cowboy.
Wagon and Muffler Man cowboy, 1992.

First Dahle opened a campground on the property named "Westward Ho!" and built big wooden teepees. In 1971 he constructed a gas station across the street -- cleverly designed by Dahle so it could later be expanded into his giant prairie schooner. He finally began work on the wagon in the spring of 1976, and two years later it was complete.

The gas station wagon measured 50 feet long and 50 feet high, with its "canopy" made of white roofing shingles over seven laminated wooden arches. Four 24-foot-tall wheels, each assembled from 1,000 pieces of wood, were bolted to the four corners of the building. Dahle hoped to build a giant pair of oxen, never got around to it, but did later add a cowboy Muffler Man.

Dale died in 1993. By 1998 the gas station had closed. The giant wheels were gone by 2000. In 2001 the cowboy Muffler Man was sold to a Western outfitter in Wyoming (and given a mustache) -- and he has since moved to Montana. The wagon remains in Milford, awaiting a 21st century pioneer with the vision and skills to build four giant wheels and an ox or two.

World's Largest Covered Wagon

Address:
965 County Rd 238, Milford, NE
Directions:
I-80 exit 382, northwest side.
Save to My Sights

More on World's Largest Covered Wagon

Nearby Offbeat Places

World's Largest Time CapsuleWorld's Largest Time Capsule, Seward, NE - 7 mi.
Pioneer Pete the Rooster, Piano RequestsPioneer Pete the Rooster, Piano Requests, Lincoln, NE - 16 mi.
Big, Clanging Head of BricksBig, Clanging Head of Bricks, Lincoln, NE - 19 mi.
In the region:
Telephone Museum Seen In Yes Man, Lincoln, NE - 19 mi.

More Quirky Attractions in Nebraska

Stories, reports and tips on tourist attractions and odd sights in Nebraska.

Explore Thousands of Unique Roadside Landmarks!

Strange and amusing destinations in the US and Canada are our specialty. Start here.
Use RoadsideAmerica.com's Attraction Maps to plan your next road trip.

November 13, 2017

My Sights

My Sights

Create and Save Your Own Crazy Road Trip!

Try My Sights

Roadside America app
Roadside Presidents app

Nebraska Latest Tips and Stories

Latest Visitor Tips

Sight of the Week

Sight of the Week

Devils Tower, Devils Tower, Wyoming (Nov 13-19, 2017)

SotW Archive

USA and Canada Tips and Stories

More Sightings

Sightings. Arrives without warning. Leaves no burn marks. A free newsletter from RoadsideAmerica.com. Subscribe now!
RoadsideAmerica.com Hotel & Motel Finder

Special online rates for hotels & motels.

Book Online Now

 