Wapiti, Wyoming

We don't map every Big Boy statue -- they're fun for a drive-by, but many are small, trendy kitsch accessories, or just doing their job hawking burgers. This one deserves mention because of the location, along a sparsely inhabited stretch of highway that connects Cody to Yellowstone National Park. The fiberglass Big Boy statue appeared atop a concrete pedestal on Wyoming rangeland in the summer of 2013.

Inexplicably, it's some distance from the road, out in a fenced field, and can be photographed from the highway shoulder with a telephoto lens.

Starting life as a mascot for a mid-20th century fast food chain, this figure (perhaps a JB's Big Boy) balances a double cheeseburger on a platter and clutches his left suspender. We don't know if he's an original from International Fiberglass (1960s), 2nd gen from F.A.S.T. (1980s), or a later replication.

Address:
N. Fork Hwy, Wapiti, WY
Directions:
On the south side of US Hwy 20/16/14, between mileposts 34 and 35, east of Wapiti, which is 20 miles west of Cody. Near the Yellowstone Valley Inn. Map point is approximate.
Admission:
Free
November 4, 2017

