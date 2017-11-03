45-Foot-Tall Statue of Liberty

Rapid City, South Dakota

Patriotic fervor is a virtue for citizens of Rapid City, South Dakota -- the largest city in the inspirational blast radius of Mount Rushmore. The town displays flags, touts country-loving attractions, and offers street corner tributes to every U.S. President. There's also this Statue of Liberty replica,.

Larger than most Liberties we encounter, the statue is at a location that is a little surprising, away from downtown, in a pocket north of I-90. Lady Liberty can be spotted behind a couple of budget motel chains, right next to Boston's Gourmet Pizza and Sports Bar.

The statue was bankrolled by the owner of the pizzeria, and unveiled on Oct. 28, 2014 (the 128th anniversary of Lady Liberty's dedication in 1886). It includes the base pedestal (19 ft. high) and the entire greenish robed woman (26 ft. high). The site was planned to eventually include an indoor waterpark named "Rippin' Rapids."

There's a bench at the base for photo ops, along with a tacked up sign that tells us that it is "Dedicated to those who live in the Black Hills and to all who visit -- from Bob and Cynthia Akers," followed by "Give me your tired, your poor, your huddled masses yearning to breathe free."

The statue is lit at night, and visible from the Interstate. Welcome to the Black Hills.